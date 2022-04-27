Aaron von Ehlinger Trial

Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger takes notes during the opening day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick

UPDATE, 2:10 P.M.: Court is adjourned for the day. The prosecution attempted to get Jane Doe to return to return to the witness stand, but she declined. The defense will present its case Thursday, court starts at 8:30 a.m.

UPDATE, 1 P.M.: Jane Doe left the witness stand and exited the courtroom. She was instructed to look at the prosecutor as she spoke, but said "I can't" and fixed her gaze on von Ehlinger. The court went back into recess.

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m.: Jane Doe is taking the witness stand.

UPDATE, 12 p.m.: Court is recessed until 12:45 p.m.

Day 2 of the rape trial for former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger is underway in Boise. Stay with the Idaho Press for live updates.

