UPDATE, 2:10 P.M.: Court is adjourned for the day. The prosecution attempted to get Jane Doe to return to return to the witness stand, but she declined. The defense will present its case Thursday, court starts at 8:30 a.m.
We are done for today. Jane Doe will not be coming back. The defense will present their case tomorrow. Today was heavy.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
UPDATE, 1 P.M.: Jane Doe left the witness stand and exited the courtroom. She was instructed to look at the prosecutor as she spoke, but said "I can't" and fixed her gaze on von Ehlinger. The court went back into recess.
Doe was instructed to look at the prosecutor as she spoke. "I can't." she replied.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
Doe immediately got up and exited the courtroom. She said she couldn't do this. The court immediately went into recess.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
No one exactly knows what will happen next. Prosecutors are going to try and convince her to come back in and testify. Everyone is silent.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
UPDATE, 12:50 p.m.: Jane Doe is taking the witness stand.
UPDATE, 12 p.m.: Court is recessed until 12:45 p.m.
Day 2 of the rape trial for former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger is underway in Boise. Stay with the Idaho Press for live updates.
Up first on the witness stand today is Monte Iverson, a detective with the Boise Police Department.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
Doe called her mother, she said, and her demeanor was scared, quiet. Davis said that her daughter was nervous to go into work at the Statehouse.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
"By her demeanor I knew it was something that was important to her." This behavior was not consistent with Doe's normal demeanor, Blackburn said— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
We are back from break. Jane Doe is about to testify.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
She cannot focus on the prosecutor. She keeps loooking at von Ehlinger.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
