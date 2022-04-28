Aaron von Ehlinger Trial day 2

Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger looks on as the defense asks questions of a witness during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Editor's note: This story contains graphic sexual content

UPDATE, 11:17 a.m.: The prosecution will not offer a rebuttal, moving the case to closing arguments.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE, 11:06 a.m.: The defense has rested its case. Court is recessed while the prosecution decides if it wants rebuttal.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE, 10 a.m.: Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Farley is cross-examining von Ehlinger.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: von Ehlinger is recounting how he met Jane Doe and the night the alleged rape happened at his apartment.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE, 9:11 a.m.: Aaron von Ehlinger has taken the stand for questioning. His attorney, John Cox, made a request for acquittal, which the judge denied.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Day 3 of the rape trial for former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger is underway in Boise. Stay with the Idaho Press for live updates.

Reporter Alexandra Duggan is covering the trial live at the courthouse. Follow her on Twitter at @dugganreports.

Video clips from Day 1 of the trial are available at KTVB's YouTube page. You can read about Day 1 of the trial here, and Day 2 here.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments