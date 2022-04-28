Editor's note: This story contains graphic sexual content
UPDATE, 11:17 a.m.: The prosecution will not offer a rebuttal, moving the case to closing arguments.
UPDATE, 11:06 a.m.: The defense has rested its case. Court is recessed while the prosecution decides if it wants rebuttal.
UPDATE, 10 a.m.: Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Farley is cross-examining von Ehlinger.
Farley is asking if someone was in an intimidating situation and don't want to engage in sex acts, they may make excuses. von Ehlinger said "everyone's different, I suppose it's possible."— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 28, 2022
"If a woman can't move her arms up and down, do you believe she could fight back?" "She certainly could," von Ehlinger said.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 28, 2022
"You tailor what you're going to say depending on what your audience is?" Farley asked. This was objected to by Cox. She is trying to point out inconsistencies.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 28, 2022
UPDATE: von Ehlinger is recounting how he met Jane Doe and the night the alleged rape happened at his apartment.
von Ehlinger said the plan after dinner (which ended around 10) was to hang out at his apartment. He said that Doe grabbed his hand and put it on her thigh as they drove back to his apartment.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 28, 2022
von Ehlinger said that he invited Doe to come sit next to him on the couch. He said she did. "We ended up making out on the couch," he said.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 28, 2022
He said that he began taking off his clothes.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 28, 2022
UPDATE, 9:11 a.m.: Aaron von Ehlinger has taken the stand for questioning. His attorney, John Cox, made a request for acquittal, which the judge denied.
We are back at the von Ehlinger trial this morning.
So far, Cox has made a motion to acquit the case. The judge denied it.
"(the texts) seem to be fairly strong indication that she did not consent," Judge Michael Reardon said.— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 28, 2022
