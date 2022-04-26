Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R, Lewiston) at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021.
The rape trial for former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger is underway in Boise. Stay with the Idaho Press for live updates.
Reporter Alexandra Duggan is covering the trial live at the courthouse. Follow her on Twitter at @dugganreports.
Update: A man who doxxed Jane Doe, posting her picture on Facebook, has been asked to leave the floor by the judge. The security guard is trying to escort him out.
— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 26, 2022
Many jurors have said they have seen this case on news media. Some have said they can still remain impartial. A few have brought up the doxxing.
