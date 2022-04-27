Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger takes notes during the opening day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Day 2 of the rape trial for former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger is underway in Boise. Stay with the Idaho Press for live updates.
Reporter Alexandra Duggan is covering the trial live at the courthouse. Follow her on Twitter at @dugganreports.
Video clips from Day 1 of the trial are available at KTVB's YouTube page. You can read about Day 1 of the trial here.
Up first on the witness stand today is Monte Iverson, a detective with the Boise Police Department.
— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 27, 2022
Doe called her mother, she said, and her demeanor was scared, quiet. Davis said that her daughter was nervous to go into work at the Statehouse.
