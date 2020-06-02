Live election results: Ada and Canyon County

After two weeks, Idaho's May primary comes to a close Tuesday night. 

This is the state’s first all-absentee ballot election — a reaction to COVID-19 — and roughly 429,000 voters statewide requested a ballot. If all returned their ballots, Idaho would see a record-high turnout for a primary election of roughly 47.5% of registered voters. 

Both Ada and Canyon County are expected to release results starting at 9 p.m. Check back here to see the results as they are updated throughout the night:

Ada County results

Canyon County results

Download PDF Canyon County results May 2020

For more county results, click here.

