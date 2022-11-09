Support Local Journalism


Gov. Brad Little won a second four-year term over four challengers on Tuesday, after a first term that saw him clash with his own party over the COVID-19 pandemic and his own lieutenant governor unsuccessfully challenge him in the GOP primary, even as he was successfully pushing through big tax cuts, cutting state regulations and boosting education funding – his top three priorities.

However, SJR 102, a constitutional amendment that Little opposed, allowing the Legislature to call itself into session without the governor’s say-so, appeared headed to passage with partial results tallied, though the results were too close to call at press time.

Gov. Brad Little, accompanied by his wife Teresa, approaches the stage to speak at an election night event after winning his bid for reelection during, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Gov. Brad Little walks through the crowd after winning his bid for reelection during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

