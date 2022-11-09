...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact
the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Surrounded by family, Gov. Brad Little speaks after winning his bid for reelection during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Gov. Brad Little won a second four-year term over four challengers on Tuesday, after a first term that saw him clash with his own party over the COVID-19 pandemic and his own lieutenant governor unsuccessfully challenge him in the GOP primary, even as he was successfully pushing through big tax cuts, cutting state regulations and boosting education funding – his top three priorities.
However, SJR 102, a constitutional amendment that Little opposed, allowing the Legislature to call itself into session without the governor’s say-so, appeared headed to passage with partial results tallied, though the results were too close to call at press time.
“To me, the election results translate today into giving us a mandate to keep our state on a path of incredible and unprecedented success,” Little told a cheering crowd on election night, “to continue to show Washington, D.C. and the rest of the country how we do things right.”
Little, 68, a rancher from Emmett, faced challenges this fall from Democrat Stephen Heidt, a first-time candidate; independent Ammon Bundy, an anti-government activist and militia leader who first announced a run in the GOP primary and then switched to running as an independent; and two other lower-key challengers, Libertarian Paul Sand and Constitution Party candidate Chantyrose Davison. He easily outpolled all four, with 61% of the vote in partial results.
Little refused to debate any of his opponents, in either the primary or the general election campaigns.
Instead, he touted the state’s record budget surplus, record rainy-day savings funds, and record tax cuts, maintaining the state was on the right course and he’d keep it there.
“I stand by my record,” he said in an interview. “In essence, actions speak louder than words.”
Heidt, 61, a longtime English-as-a-second-language teacher in Idaho prisons, ran a low-key campaign focused on education, criminal justice reform, abortion rights and decriminalizing cannabis, but raised less than $25,000 for his campaign and struggled to get his message out. Little raised more than $2.6 million and Bundy reported more than $600,000 in campaign fundraising.
Bundy, 47, who moved to Emmett in 2015 from Arizona, led a 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon in January of 2016. Building on opposition to coronavirus restrictions, he then formed a group called the “People’s Rights Network” to defend against “government criminals” on issues ranging from vaccine mandates to child-protection investigations.
His group has held noisy protests at the homes of public officials and a Meridian police officer, and he was arrested for trespassing and sued for defamation after he organized protests over a child-protection case that shut down St. Luke’s Hospital, forcing it go on lockdown and divert ambulances arriving with emergency patients.
He also was banned from the state Capitol for a year after being arrested there for trespassing twice in two days in August 2020.
“I am running for governor because I see a need and an opportunity to bring back the more conservative values to Idaho that are greatly needed,” he told the Idaho Press in September.
SJR 102 passed the Idaho Legislature in 2021 with the required two-thirds margin; no minority Democrats voted in favor of the proposal and seven Republicans opposed it. Constitutional amendments go directly from the Legislature to the voters, without a stop at the governor’s desk. Little decried it as a move away from Idaho’s long tradition of having a part-time citizen legislature. Under the measure, lawmakers could call themselves into special session whenever 60% of the members of each house agreed on the topics; there’d be no limit on the length or frequency of those self-called special sessions.
Voters also appeared to be heartily approving an advisory measure championed by Little, affirming support for legislation passed in a special session Sept. 1 to cut personal and corporate income taxes, send out one-time rebates, and boost public education funding permanently by $410 million a year.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.