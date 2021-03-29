BOISE — A year after Idaho House members denounced the state Tax Commission as an “agency gone rogue” because of comments the commission’s then-chairman made to lawmakers, Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation that sought to trim the powers of the commission chair.
In his veto message, Little wrote that the bill, HB 214, added “a level of red tape” by requiring the full four-member commission to weigh in on operational decisions now left up to the chairman. “It undermines the original intent of the Legislature that wisely assigned to the chairman, or his designee, the responsibility for the day-to-day administrative functions of the Tax Commission,” the governor wrote.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, who co-sponsored HB 214 with Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, said Monday, “The governor’s office was good to reach out and talk about this before it hit me by surprise. I think the concern was that as drafted, it would run the risk of creating an actionable agenda item every time they needed to buy paper clips.”
“I don’t interpret the way we wrote the bill to do what he’s afraid it would do,” Chaney said, “but I do respect his concerns.”
In September, the commission got a new chairman, Jeff McCray, who like his predecessor, Tom Harris, came straight from the business world, not the government or tax world. Harris’ moves to revamp the agency, including hiring an operations officer and trimming back the discretion of the other appointed tax commissioners over their areas of tax policy, aroused lawmakers’ ire. Under questioning from members of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee last year, Harris bristled at suggestions his management moves weren’t following state law and said he didn’t believe the Legislature had a role in that.
Harris, the former longtime president of Western States Equipment, retired in September. Little appointed McCray, the longtime director of operations at McCain Foods in Burley, to replace him.
Chaney said the new chairman hasn’t undone the changes the previous chair instituted; he said he believes they make the appointed tax commissioners more of an appellate body than the overseers of their specific areas of state tax policy, including sales taxes, property taxes and income taxes.
Existing state law, which HB 214 wouldn’t have changed, says the chairman “shall delegate to each commissioner the responsibility for policy management and oversight of one or more of the taxes collected by and/or activities supervised or administered by the commission.”
“It’s what the nature of the Tax Commission is going to be, and should that or should that not require the Legislature to weigh in,” Chaney said.
The governor’s office, however, strongly supported the changes. “Governor Little is very pleased with the performance of both Tom Harris and Jeff McCray as chairmen of the commission,” Emily Callihan, Little’s communications director, said in an email Monday. “Both Tom Harris and Jeff McCray have functioned extremely well in the role.”
“When Gov. Little appointed Tom Harris as the Tax Commission chairman in May of 2019, he directed him to use his management and organizational development experience to achieve significant improvements at the agency,” Callihan said. “Tom Harris met the task, and he guided the agency through an organizational restructuring that resolved the agency’s splintered management structure, which made it difficult to provide consistent strategic direction.”
Callihan noted that Harris told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “I’ve never seen an organization thrive with four leaders.”
The commission now has a chief operating officer position appointed by the chairman, Callihan said, adding, “No other state agency in Idaho had a board or commission alone without a director or executive director. Gov. Little is pleased that the Tax Commission now operates with a steadier, more focused strategic approach to agency operations.”
The Idaho State Tax Commission, as required by the Idaho Constitution, has appointed four members, not more than half of whom can belong to the same political party. Tax commissioners are full-time state employees, each paid $104,090 per year. In addition to McCray, they include two former lawmakers and a former longtime county commissioner.
Last year, the House defeated the budget for the Tax Commission on a 21-48 vote amid concerns over Harris’ comments to the House Revenue & Taxation Committee. The Tax Commission had requested $192,000 to hire an executive director, a request that was rejected by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and not included in the budget, but some House Republicans wanted JFAC to write language into the budget bill prohibiting any hiring of an executive director. The joint committee opted not to do that, for fear of straying into policy in a budget bill. Notably, House members voting “no” on the budget bill included Majority Leader Mike Moyle, whose wife, Janet, is one of the four appointed tax commissioners.
JFAC then drafted a new budget for the Tax Commission that cut an additional 1% of the agency’s state funding, or $369,400; it passed both houses and was signed into law by the governor.
HB 214 passed the House this year, 66-1, and the Senate, 23-9; that Senate margin is one vote short of the two-thirds needed to override a veto by the governor.
Chaney, who, along with his wife, Sarah, is recovering from COVID-19, said he didn’t know how lawmakers would react to the veto, the first one Little has issued this year. The Legislature called an 18-day recess on March 19 after nine new Statehouse COVID-19 infections were reported in a week, including Chaney’s. “It’s odd to take a break in the middle like we have,” Chaney said. “I really won’t know what the reaction or the response is from the Legislature as a whole until we get back into the building next week.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said of the governor’s office, “I generally respect the legal analysis that they do on it, and if their counsel caught something there that the rest of us had missed, then it may be all for the best that it as vetoed. I myself have not conducted any legal analysis on it.”
Both Rubel and Chaney are attorneys themselves, as is Manwaring, the bill’s lead sponsor.
Rubel said, “I had my fingers crossed for a lot of other vetoes, so I hope he’s not using up too much of his veto energy on this one.”