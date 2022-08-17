...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and northeast and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Gov. Brad Little addresses the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Wednesday.
BOISE — In his annual “Address to the Business Community” on Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little touted investments in the state from transportation to behavioral health, and urged business leaders and others in Idaho to “honor teachers.”
“Just those precious teachers who are in those classrooms, they’re meeting some of these challenging kids — they need our outward and inward support,” Little told the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon address in downtown Boise.
Little, who is seeking reelection in November, told the crowd of more than 250 that when he meets with other governors, they marvel at the success of Idaho’s economy.
“I’ve been around a long time,” he said, “and I’ve seen this incredible transformation and diversification of the state. … When somebody slows down a little bit, somebody jumps in their place and picks up, and I think that’s a lot of our secret.”
He also touted the state’s fiscal conservatism. “We live within our means, we pay off debt,” he said. “We’ve paid off almost all the debt we can in Idaho right now. We save money for a rainy day, we give money back to people, and we make investments where they count. And the result of all those things has just put us in an incredible, enviable position relative to other states.”
Little reiterated the theme he’s pushed since he first ran for governor: To make Idaho a state where “our kids will choose to stay.”
He recalled being troubled by what he heard from Idahoans when he was serving as lieutenant governor after the 2007-2008 recession. “The most stark thing to me was when I’d go around the state and people would say their kids are leaving for a career or job opportunity elsewhere,” he said. “We want ‘em to choose to come back. Well, we’re doing that in such good shape now that everybody else’s kids want to come here.”
“It’s amazing what’s happening in Idaho right now,” the governor said. “We’ve just got amazing opportunities to do things.”
Not mentioned at all in his speech – or in the questions afterward from the audience – was the prospect of a looming special session of the Legislature, which Little has confirmed he’s considering to address education investments and tax relief as the state faces both high inflation and a big state budget surplus. Idaho ended the fiscal year June 30 with a $1.4 billion surplus; the latest economic forecast suggests it could end up with a $2 billion surplus by July 1, 2023.
Little focused instead on his accomplishments in office, including enhancing both starting and veteran teacher pay in Idaho; sharply boosting funding for early literacy education; and funding big transportation and other infrastructure improvements without raising taxes or fees.
He also highlighted enacting “historic tax relief time and time again, which just sends a great message.”
“All of you who paid income taxes last year got a handy-dandy check for 12% of it back, which was on top of a check for 10% the year before,” Little said. “We provided over a billion dollars in tax relief. We continue to lower the rates to make us more competitive. These rates are the lowest they’ve been since 1936.”
The governor also pointed to workforce housing and child care as areas where he worked with the Legislature to fund major initiatives this year, but where more is needed. “I know going forward that those two things, workforce housing and child care, are going to be absolutely critical,” he said.
“You all know that 45-50% of the Legislature is going to be brand-new, so in some instances we’ll be starting from scratch going into the next session,” Little said. “But I’m excited for it.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.