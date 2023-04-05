Little, others announce formation of Parent Advisory Council for Empowering Parents grant program (copy)

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday evening signed into law a controversial bill banning transgender health care for minors, although in his transmittal letter he expressed some reservations about it.

“In signing this bill, I recognize our society plays a role in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies,” Little wrote. “However, as policymakers we should take great caution whenever we consider allowing the government to interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what is best for their children.”

