BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday evening signed into law a controversial bill banning transgender health care for minors, although in his transmittal letter he expressed some reservations about it.
“In signing this bill, I recognize our society plays a role in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies,” Little wrote. “However, as policymakers we should take great caution whenever we consider allowing the government to interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what is best for their children.”
Under HB 71, it would be a felony crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison to provide puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or gender-affirming surgery to someone under 18 years old.
The bill was first drafted by the Idaho Family Policy Center, a “pro-family Christian ministry.” Blaine Conzatti, policy center president, released a statement Tuesday night applauding the bill’s passage.
“We're grateful that Gov. Brad Little fulfilled his responsibility to protect vulnerable children struggling with gender dysphoria,” Conzatti wrote.
During committee hearings on the bill, parents of transgender children said their children struggled with suicidal ideation and might not have survived had they not received their transgender care, the Idaho Press previously reported. A 2022 survey by the Trevor project, which provides services to LGBTQ individuals, found transgender youth consider suicide at significantly higher rates than cisgender youth.
Many who testified in favor said they were concerned about the potential long-term effects on young people who seek out this type of care.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, in the House, and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, in the Senate. It passed the House 58-12 and the Senate 22-12.
Planned Parenthood released a statement condemning the governor's decision to sign the law, which they said showed "disregard for the thousands who reached out to him to stop this."
“My heart breaks to think of the message that HB 71 and Idaho lawmakers are sending to LGBTQ+ Idahoans with this hateful law," Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said in a statement, "so let me send one that I hope will come through louder: you are loved, you are worthy, you deserve joy. We stand with our trans community and will fight this with everything we’ve got.”
In an emailed statement, Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea wrote, "This legislation harms our vulnerable kids the most. It also hurts entire communities. Our friends and neighbors will be driven out of state. The continued criminalization of standard care endorsed by major medical associations will push more doctors to leave Idaho."
Little's decision to sign the legislation into law also elicited a strong response from Boise School District Board member and Boise High School senior Shiva Rajbhandari, who wrote on Twitter, "(expletive) you" tagging the governor's account. "... I pray you live a long life so you can bear witness to the pain you've unleashed on Idaho's children and families today. When you die though, I'm pissing on your grave."