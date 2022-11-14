Gov Little Lupe Wissel AARP call in

Gov. Brad Little, left, answers questions during an AARP call-in on Thursday; at right is Lupe Wissel, Idaho state director for AARP.

 Screenshot

BOISE — After housing costs and rising property taxes were a top concern raised by seniors during an AARP call-in with the governor last week, Gov. Brad Little told the many seniors on the line that more will be done to fix the “circuit breaker” property tax break for low-income seniors this year.

HB 389 two years ago booted many recipients off the program, which partially offsets property taxes for needy seniors and disabled Idahoans; this year, legislation partially repaired that by restoring some, but not all, of them.

