BOISE — About halfway through the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Brad Little noted that he’s had very few bills come across his desk and the majority of his priorities won’t come up until late in the session.

Little, at an Idaho Press Club event Friday morning, discussed what has and hasn’t come up since the Legislature convened in January. His top priorities that he highlighted in his State of the State address, including increasing teacher pay and property tax relief, have not been addressed.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

