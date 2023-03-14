Support Local Journalism


Gov. Brad Little, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and a number of legislators came together Tuesday for a common cause – donating blood during the 2023 Capitol Blood Drive.

The governor proclaimed March 14 as Red Cross Day at the Idaho State Capitol and March as Red Cross Month. Additionally, the event was in recognition of the services and support the American Red Cross provides to communities across the state. The initiative hopes to inspire individuals to contribute to their community by becoming a volunteer, learning lifesaving skills, giving blood or making a donation.

