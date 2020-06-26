BOISE — Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney are rejecting both options given by a federal judge in Reclaim Idaho’s ballot initiative lawsuit.
Reclaim Idaho, the organization that successfully organized Idaho’s Medicaid expansion ballot initiative in 2018, sued the state over not being allowed to collect electronic signatures for its educating funding ballot initiative amid the pandemic and stay-home order.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled in Reclaim Idaho’s favor and said the state must give Reclaim Idaho another chance to qualify its school-funding initiative for the November 2020 ballot
Winmill gave Little and Denney two options: Either give Reclaim Idaho another 48 days for signature-gathering and allow it to collect signatures electronically, or declare that the roughly half of the required signatures already collected are sufficient, and certify the measure for the November ballot.
The state filed a 14-page response Friday, the deadline to respond.
“The Governor and Secretary of State cannot choose either option the Court proposed as remedies without violating their duties to uphold the law,” the state said in its response to the court. “If the Court chooses to award one of the proposed remedies, the Governor and Secretary of State request that the Court stay its order pending an appeal.”
Reclaim Idaho is pressing for an “Invest in Idaho” initiative proposing to raise income tax rates on corporations and the wealthy by 3 percentage points to generate $170 million a year for public schools, reducing the need for local supplemental property tax levies.
Reclaim Idaho officials asked the governor and secretary to make accommodations to allow continued signature-gathering for the ballot initiative as the pandemic forced a statewide shutdown, both refused.
In the ruling, the judge said, “I don’t fault the governor or the Secretary of State for taking the approach they did.”
“They have a constitutional obligation to enforce the laws of the state, they chose to do so,” the judge said. “But in this case, doing so brought them in conflict with, I think, the plaintiffs’ 1st Amendment rights. And so from that point of view, I want it clearly understood that I am not criticizing the governor or the Secretary of State.”
In their response, Little and Denny argued that neither option the court ordered is acceptable. They argued that Reclaim Idaho did not suffer a First Amendment violation here and that the group’s “injury” was caused by its own delay and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Moreover, when faced with a society-threatening epidemic, a state may implement emergency measures that temporary curtail constitutional rights so long as the measures have some ‘real or substantial relation’ to the public health crisis and are not ‘beyond all question, a plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by the fundamental law,’” they wrote in their response.
In a joint statement released following the Tuesday order, Little and Denney said they planned to appeal the decision, though no timeline was proposed.
“The state’s decision is a shocking refusal to obey the law,” Reclaim Idaho Co-founder Luke Mayville said in a prepared statement Friday. “But Judge Winmill’s decision still stands, and the state’s defiance does not alter our path forward. We will be consulting with our attorneys over the weekend. In the meantime, we are keeping our eyes on the prize and doing everything we can to give Idaho voters a chance to invest in K-12 education.”
Idaho Press reporter Betsy Russell contributed to this report.