Govornor's cup recipients

Gov. Brad Little (third from the left in the back row) poses with recipients of the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship on June 21, 2022, at the Idaho State Capitol. 

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published June 21 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Gov. Brad Little presented scholarships to students who received the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship during ceremonies at the Idaho State Capitol on Tuesday in Boise.

Altogether, 40 students received the scholarships — 25 of whom will be attending an academic program at an Idaho college or university and 15 who are participating in a career technical education program. The scholarships are for $3,000 per year and are renewable for four years for a college or university program and renewable for three years in career technical programs. 

The 40 recipients were selected from a pool of more than 3,500 applicants, Little said. 

“Everybody in this room epitomizes what it really means to get a higher education here and beyond,” Little told the students and their parents. “I want to congratulate all of you for your hard work, what you have done and also congratulate your parents.”

Money for the scholarships is raised through the Idaho Governor’s Cup, an annual event that attracts business leaders, lobbyists, elected officials and politically connected donors for a golf tournament, fly fishing, shooting and social events in Sun Valley. 

Former Gov. Cecil Andrus created the nonprofit Idaho Governor’s Cup in 1974. 

Scholarships are need- and merit-based and open to students graduating from an Idaho high school or home school or participating in the first year of a career technical education program. Students must have a cumulative GPA of 2.8 or better. 

Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Recipients

(student’s name, high school and college or university) 

Brady Armstrong, Ridgevue High School,  Idaho State University

Delaney Beckman, Kamiah High School, University of Idaho

Alexis Blalock, Cossa Academy, University of Idaho

Jillian Cato, Canyon Ridge High School, College of Southern Idaho

Olivia Crapo, Sugar-Salem High School, BYU-Idaho

Brooklyn Davis, Rigby High School, BYU-Idaho

Grace Diffin, Centennial High School, University of Idaho

Mya Gackstetter, Post Falls High School, University of Idaho

Mykala Gallegos, Coeur d’Alene High School, University of Idaho

Isabella Gilmore, Garden Valley High School, University of Idaho

Sheylaci Gunnell, North Fremont Jr/Sr High School, Idaho State University

Lexi Johns, Borah Senior High School, Boise State University

Anne Jorgensen, Nezperce School, Boise State University

Marceline Kinja, Timberline High School-Boise, Boise State University

Adyson Perkes, Richfield School, University of Idaho

Audrey Richmond, Capital Senior High School, Boise State University

Theodore Shultz, Coeur d’Alene High School, University of Idaho

Sarah Senner, Nampa Christian High School, Idaho State University

Ellee Shifflett, Clark County Jr/Sr High School, Idaho State University

Arantza Teres-Martinez, Renaissance High School, College of Idaho

Grace Tiegs, Nezperce School, Lewis-Clark State College

William Cylas Wareham, Genesee School, College of Southern Idaho

Brylee Williams, Weiser High School, University of Idaho

Elijah Zeller, home school, College of Western Idaho

Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship

Amanda Uhlenkott, Midvale School, Lewis-Clark State College

Career technical programs  

Marissa Clawson, West Side Senior High School, Idaho State University

Emily Dau, Highland High School-Craigmont, Lewis-Clark State College

Ashlee Empey, Thunder Ridge High School, College of Eastern Idaho

Krystal Erickson, Rigby High School, College of Eastern Idaho

Owen Fujii, Post Falls High School, Idaho State University

Wade Goeckner, Prairie Jr/Sr High School, Lewis-Clark State College

Payton Goff, Kimberly High School, College of Southern Idaho

Alexandre Henderson, Kuna High School, Idaho State University

Luke Hull, Wallace Jr/Sr High School, University of Idaho

Jacob Krick, Genesee School, College of Southern Idaho

Paul Massaad, Mountain View High School, Boise State University

Charles Orford, Kootenai Jr/Sr High School. Lewis-Clark State College

Kiera Patterson, Gooding High School, College of Southern Idaho

Dylan Pinson, Ridgevue High School, Idaho State University

Aliah Rehder, Prairie Jr/Sr High School, Boise State University

