BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced Friday the appointment of Patti Perkins as director of the Idaho Department of Finance.
Perkins has worked in banking for nearly 30 years, in business and human resources roles. She worked with Bank of America and KeyBank in Boise. Her most recent position at KeyBank was Senior Vice President over the retail bank in Idaho.
Since her time with KeyBank, Patti has worked for T-Mobile and the city of Meridian as human resources cirector until purchasing her human resources consulting business, Calyx-Weaver & Associates, in January 2016.
“I am so honored to have this opportunity to work with the State of Idaho and Governor Little,” Perkins said in Friday's press release from the Governor's Office. “I am looking forward to supporting his vision of economic development in the state in this important role.”
Perkins will take over for Acting Director Mary Hughes on Jan. 13.
“I want to thank Mary for her dedicated service to the State of Idaho,” Gov. Little said in the release. “I look forward to working with Patti in her new role as Director to continue the positive economic momentum Idaho is experiencing.”