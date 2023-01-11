wolf jfac

Chanel Tewalt, standing, has been named by Gov. Brad Little as the new director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. Her appointment will need to be confirmed by the Senate. 

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday his appointment of Chanel Tewalt as the new director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. 

Tewalt will need to be confirmed by the Senate before fully assuming her post. 

