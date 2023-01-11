Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday his appointment of Chanel Tewalt as the new director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
Tewalt will need to be confirmed by the Senate before fully assuming her post.
She will replace Celia Gould, who is retiring after 16 years as the agriculture department's director, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Tewalt has served as deputy director of ISDA since 2021. She initially joined the agency as a college intern and as gained over 15 years of experience working there, including as its chief operations officers.
"It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways," Tewalt said. "I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA's work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance."
Tewalt's predecessor, Gould, was the first woman to serve as the agency's director, the press release said. She is a Twin Falls native and third-generation owner and operator of a cattle ranch in Buhl. She previously served in the state House of Representatives from 1996 to 2002.
Gould organized several international trade missions, oversaw the department through the recession, and saw Idaho's agricultural exports increase from $1.2 billion in 2007 to nearly $2.7 billion in 2021, the release said.
"There are few people who understand every aspect of the Idaho agriculture industry like Celia Gould. It takes a special person to accomplish what she has as director. I have greatly appreciated Celia's wisdom, work ethic, integrity, and friendship throughout her service to the State of Idaho," Little said in a statement. "While she will be greatly missed, her retirement is well deserved. I trust the agency will be in excellent hands under Chanel Tewalt's leadership."
