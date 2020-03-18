BOISE — Despite decisions made by governments in other states, Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday morning he is not currently ordering the closure of schools and businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Idaho.
Most local school districts and universities have already stopped holding class and are planning for ways to provide online instruction after spring break.
During a press conference at the Capitol Wednesday, Little said the fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Idaho would fall between "bad and badder."
Echoing recommendations from the federal government, he is, however, advising Idahoans avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people — and said he would be open to using more restrictive measures to limit social interaction if he felt they were necessary.
“The situation with coronavirus is changing hourly,” Little said in his update. “Our focus remains the same; to slow the spread of coronavirus for two main reasons. First, to protect the elderly and immunocompromised, and second, to preserve capacity for our health care system.”
This past week, governors in other states — including Oregon, Washington and Colorado — ordered the closure of restaurants and bars throughout the state, in an effort to impede the spread of COVID-19, which is the disease the novel coronavirus causes. Little said he was concerned about what such a decision would mean for Idaho right now, given that the state is less populated than other parts of the country.
Regardless, concerns about the virus have already had very real effects on Treasure Valley businesses, with many in the food service industry worried about the lack of business and loss of income.
Little said he was “pleased” with the state's response so far, but was concerned about the vulnerable members of Idaho’s population.
“I’m concerned about the people at home. I’m concerned about the people at work. I’m concerned about the people who just a week ago were trying to keep their economic noses above water,” Little said.
To help slow the spread of the disease, Idaho is adopting the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until March 31:
- Working and schooling at home when possible
- Avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people
- Avoiding eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. Using drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options instead
- Avoiding unneeded travel, shopping and social visits
- Not visiting nursing homes or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance
The novel coronavirus has already disrupted many daily routines in American life, and governments around the country are trying to mitigate the impact of the infectious disease.
Dr. Christine Hahn, the medical director for the Idaho Division of Public Health, said none of the nine cases of COVID-19 in Idaho were tied to community spread.
“There is no evidence of community transmission,” Hahn said, but noted two of the nine cases did need to be hospitalized, but were doing “fine.”
She also said, however, it is likely the virus will eventually be transmitted through community spread. While researchers publish new studies on the virus every day, she said she's doing her best to keep up with the latest research. She added the state was also looking to partner with Idaho universities to model the potential spread of the new disease.
LEGISLATIVE SESSION
During the press conference, Little said he’d spoken with legislative leadership about the possibility of ending the legislative session early in light of worries about the coronavirus. He said he understood it was legislators’ intent to adjourn sine die later that day.
Yet Republican Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Winder on Tuesday said he wouldn't call off the Senate's session early unless there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Capitol, according to the Associated Press.
Asked about the seemingly conflicting philosophies, Little said, “We’re two different branches of government,” and added he was speaking for the executive branch.
Lawmakers on Monday and Tuesday passed a number of bills in a breakneck effort to speed up the session — both nights, the Senate was in session until after 8 p.m. Little acknowledged the efforts Wednesday, and said he is considering the legislation now on his desk.