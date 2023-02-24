Lisa Sanchez mug

Lisa Sanchez

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press

The Ada County Clerk has determined that former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez’s campaign spending complied with Idaho law.

Sánchez and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which filed the initial complaint, were notified on Feb. 22, according to letters provided by Ada County.

