Originally published Jan. 13 on KTVB.COM.
Lisa Sánchez has lost her seat on the Boise City Council because she moved out of the district she represents.
Originally published Jan. 13 on KTVB.COM.
Lisa Sánchez has lost her seat on the Boise City Council because she moved out of the district she represents.
Council President Holli Woodings confirmed Sánchez's departure to the city of Boise on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson told KTVB.
Tuesday’s Boise City Council meeting took an unexpected turn after Sánchez’s living situation was called into question. After starting the meeting 20 minutes late, former council president Elaine Clegg announced Sánchez might no longer live in District 3.
District 3 covers many neighborhoods north of State Street. Sánchez lived there at the time of the election but does not anymore. The Idaho Legislature passed a bill three years ago requiring cities with over 100,000 citizens to hold by-district elections; elected officials must reside in the district in which they are elected.
The announcement came as a surprise for councilmembers, who learned the news just moments before the meeting started.
“We know this was not intentional,” Clegg said. “We are looking for a path forward and will work with councilmember Sánchez to see if we can find one.”
Clegg on Tuesday said Sánchez’s absence was "indefinite," but could not give any details about Sánchez’s recent move, and said the council was working to confirm the details.
Late Tuesday night, Sánchez addressed the issue in a post on Twitter.
"The day after Thanksgiving 2022, I received notice that I had to move by Dec. 31, 2022. It is very challenging to secure housing in this tight rental market with only five weeks to move 10-plus years of belongings," Sánchez wrote. "I consulted City of Boise staff and Ada County Elections Office because I wanted to be sure I was moving to a place that would allow me to fulfill my current two-year term on the Boise City Council. I was shocked to be told shortly before tonight's council meeting that my residency may be in question. I have acted in good faith. I hope this situation will be resolved swiftly so that I may continue my work on behalf of the City of Boise. My only desire is to fulfill my oath of office, and I stand ready to take appropriate steps to rectify this matter."
Sanchez has not responded to KTVB's request for comment.
More from KTVB.COM:
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.