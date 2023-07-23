It can be hard to get a liquor license in Idaho. But it can be even harder for convicted felons.
The Idaho Press asked the Idaho State Police how many liquor licenses were offered in the past five years in Canyon County and Ada County to those with a felony. Zero liquor licenses were given to Ada County applicants with felony convictions. The story was similar in Canyon County.
“If we were to have offered a license to anyone in Canyon County, they would have to go through our background check process through our Bureau of Criminal Identification and be fingerprinted and would’ve been denied the license due to the felony,” the Idaho State Police said.
This response seemed to indicate a felony would make anyone ineligible.
However, Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell said that in practice, convicted felons are given liquor licenses by the Idaho State Police, as long as the conviction happened more than five years before the license was applied for.
Although there is that time frame, the license application itself asks if the applicant or anyone who is a member or partner has “ever been convicted of any felony.”
Snell said the question is worded that way because technically it has to be five years after the completion of all legal issues, including any probation, fees or fines. It is simply a yes-or-no question. Those who answer yes are instructed to attach an explanation.
There have been legislative efforts recently to remove some barriers for felons. A reform act passed a few years ago focused on occupational licensing because many people could be denied an occupational license because of a crime or vague language about committing an act of “moral turpitude.” The Legislature changed that in 2020, when the governor signed S.B. 1351.
The new law, known as the occupational licensing reform act, said that a licensing authority couldn’t deny a license on the basis of a prior conviction that is unrelated to the occupation or license or on the basis of “moral turpitude” or “moral character.”
It’s unclear how many people the liquor license issue affects — the Idaho State Police said in response to a records request that they don’t track how many people with felony convictions apply for a liquor license. It’s also possible that people with such convictions refrain from applying if they know they are not yet eligible. In addition, anyone with an alcohol-related misdemeanor in the last year (not counting DUIs) also can’t get a liquor license.
EX-PRISONERS ALSO FACE HOUSING, TRANSPORTATION BARRIERS
Because many prisoners work in kitchens, restaurants can be a prime opportunity for jobs upon release. But not being able to get a liquor license is a barrier to those who want to take the next step to bar or restaurant ownership.
In 2017, some Idaho prisoners took a cooking class behind bars.
“I’ve seen a lot of confidence, a lot of growth, a lot of life skills go into cooking,” one prison official told Channel 2 (KBOI) around six years ago.
“It’s meant a lot,” one person in the cooking class said.
Currently, the Idaho Department of Correction doesn’t offer classes but does hire residents to work in facility kitchens. No experience is required and the department of correction trains people who work in the kitchens.
“We’re also in the process of opening a new housing unit at South Idaho Correctional Institution where residents will be expected to plan and prepare their own meals to help get ready for the transition of the controlled environment of a prison back to the community,” an IDOC spokesperson said.
And this is just one issue Idahoans face when leaving prison.
“We know that 95% of folks that are incarcerated will be released at some point,” said Ruby Mendez, campaign strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho. “What we’ve heard is three things really, which is employment, housing and transportation.”
Often, former prisoners have to check an application’s box saying they were formerly convicted. This can take them out of consideration for a job. They can also be underemployed, working a job they are overqualified for.
Also people usually need transportation to have a job. In the Treasure Valley’s car-dominant society, this can be a challenge. Public transportation is not very accessible in more-rural areas.
Owning a car is also expensive and car loans are discretionary.
There may be some momentum when it comes to these types of reform, in addition to the occupational licensing reform act, although Amy Dundon, ACLU of Idaho legislative strategist, isn’t so sure.
Last session, lawmakers passed the Clean Slate Act, which would allow for the records of some minor convictions to be sealed. People must have gone five years without re-offending.
“The bill didn’t go far enough. It does some things that I think are great,” Dundon said. “... I think the progress that we’re seeing in some of these states, some of these deep blue states, is really moving legislation in a way that might influence federal legislation. And so that would be good for a place like Idaho.”
There are tremendous barriers for people leaving prison, said Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, a co-sponsor of the Clean Slate Act.
One of the issues Rubel had with the act is needing to go five years without re-offending. She said some of the offenses people can get sealed are so minor, like littering, she felt that three years was better.
She understands the desire to see that people have turned over a new leaf. But she also said those five years are what decides whether you get your life on track or whether you end up back in the criminal justice system.
If in the five years, you can’t get housing or jobs, it makes it difficult to turn that new leaf over.
“It’s like climb Mount Everest and then we’ll give you your oxygen tank,” Rubel said. “Frankly, usually the damage is done by the end of the first year.”
The biggest drivers of recidivism are homelessness and unemployment, Rubel said. But having a conviction makes it difficult to get a job or get a house.
“When we’re driving people to recommit crimes, that’s really not good for any of us,” Rubel said.
Rubel said she’s interested in some kind of credential for model prisoners who underwent job training. She also said there needs to be more work done on developing a network of open-minded employers who are willing to hire those with convictions.
One of her goals is to get rid of mandatory minimum sentencing laws. She said that she’d like to see decriminalization of possession of small amounts of marijuana. But she’s open to suggestions.
The barriers for people leaving remain entrenched.
And with both liquor licenses and housing, it’s already hard enough to buy and rent without any legal barriers.
“I think the tie to culinary training is a very relevant one. Now, you know, presumably a person can still get a job as a chef ... but maybe not quite the entrepreneurial level of being able to start their own restaurant,” Rubel said. “That’s one of many, many, many, many, many things that they’re blocked from.”