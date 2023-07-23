Liquor Licenses (copy)

A bartender mixes a drink during happy hour at a Treasure Valley restaurant in this 2022 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

It can be hard to get a liquor license in Idaho. But it can be even harder for convicted felons.

The Idaho Press asked the Idaho State Police how many liquor licenses were offered in the past five years in Canyon County and Ada County to those with a felony. Zero liquor licenses were given to Ada County applicants with felony convictions. The story was similar in Canyon County.

