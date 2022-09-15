Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 3.06.00 PM.png

Attendees at a past Boise Comic Arts Festival show off their costumes.

 Photo by Daniel Olson. Submitted by Jamie Lundergreen

The 10th annual Boise Comic Arts Festival this weekend is expected to be “wild” Saturday, as events are being held at the Zoo Boise for the first time.

“The library, is in essence, taking over the zoo,” Jeff Agosta, marketing and public relations coordinator for the zoo, said during a phone interview. “It’s a way to hopefully expose people to the zoo.”

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 3.06.06 PM.png

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 3.06.12 PM.png

