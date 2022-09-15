The 10th annual Boise Comic Arts Festival this weekend is expected to be “wild” Saturday, as events are being held at the Zoo Boise for the first time.
“The library, is in essence, taking over the zoo,” Jeff Agosta, marketing and public relations coordinator for the zoo, said during a phone interview. “It’s a way to hopefully expose people to the zoo.”
The three-day festival will feature a variety of events and guests at different venues, according to Josh Shapel, events coordinator for Boise Public Library. Events will feature panels, workshops, cosplay contests, lego displays and more, Shapel said.
“We have around 70 different vendors, between comics, creators and artists and people who make cosplay props and all sorts of different things,” Shapel said. He said he expects about 6,500 people to attend.
Since the weather this weekend is expected to be in the mid-70’s, Agosta is hoping the animals will be pretty active.
“I love people that get that shock and awe on their face when they see something amazing,” Agosta said. “There’s the opportunity to see maybe an animal that they didn’t know a lot about and learn about it and have some sort of interaction.”
People will be able to see comics and talk with artists while in a lion house — a unique way to get involved with art and nature.
“Not only you’re going to get this amazing comic arts festival, but you’re going to get tigers and lions and bears, and penguins,” Agosta said.
Debuting at the start of the festival on Friday is a librarians and educators day — an opportunity for educators to meet with comics and discuss how to bring more comics into their libraries, Shapel said.
On Sunday, the festival will hold panels, workshops and gaming, with everything located at the downtown library and the Idaho State Museum across the street from the library.
“We’ll have some of our guest creators doing a whole bunch of different panels talking about everything from how to create comics, and some workshops for different age groups,” Shapel said.
Those guest creators will include the writer and the three artists who worked on a graphic novel series called “Five Worlds.” They will do a panel on the five-book series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Shapel said he was inspired to start the festival by other libraries and the Boise Art Museum.
“Ten years ago, I was in a different position, and I approached our director and suggested that maybe this is something we would want to do,” Shapel said. “He was on board with that, and so that was the beginning of what at the time was called Library Comic Con.”
Saturday’s events at the zoo are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required. People can register to attend Saturday’s festival at zooboise.org. For more information on the festival and Sunday’s events, click here.