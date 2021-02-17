BOISE — National conservative radio giant Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday. As his ideas have for decades, news of his death reverberated in Idaho throughout the day, evoking appreciative reflection from his local backers and, in cases, vitriol from his critics.
Limbaugh, 70, had announced a year ago that he had lung cancer. His radio show drew more than 15 million listeners across nearly 600 U.S. stations.
Despite the divisiveness the mere mention of Limbaugh’s name arouses, Idaho experts and admirers concur that Limbaugh contoured American conservative politics in his image on both a national and local level. His fingerprints on state legislators, county commissioners and their voters are as visible as ever in wake of his death.
“His influence was just staggering in terms of his ability to combine politics and entertainment first and foremost,” said Zac Gershberg, an Idaho State University media studies professor. “And, really, what he was able to do was draw on elements of shock-jock culture in radio and adapt that in politics. I think that red-meat style that he developed in the ’80s became a dominant political force.”
Limbaugh’s critics frequently accused him of bigotry and blatant racism, the Associated Press reported.
LIMBAUGH AND IDAHO POLITICS
Limbaugh’s force in the Treasure Valley emanated from KBOI, the radio station that broadcast Limbaugh’s show in a lineup with “The Nate Shelman Show,” the titular host of which has long admired Limbaugh and planned his entire three-hour segment to mourn Limbaugh’s passing Wednesday. The station now plans to run daily tributes to the pundit, Shelman said.
“This station may not exist in its current form if it weren’t for Rush Limbaugh,” Shelman said on air Wednesday. “The man single-handedly breathed life back into AM radio.”
Limbaugh also has supported two conservative talk radio stations in Eastern Idaho, Gershberg said. His show was on Boise airwaves for over 30 years, starting in 1988.
From both sides of the state, the so-called “red meat” communication style Limbaugh used normalized similarly unfiltered discussion in the Idaho Legislature, Gershberg argues.
“I think part of it is the publicity and attention that Limbaugh was able to solicit carries over when you see members of the Legislature shooting from the hip on things like impeaching the governor or outlawing Sharia,” Gershberg said.
That “shock-jock” style, one deliberately meant to offend or shock audiences, gave him great pull. Shelman in mourning the media mogul on Wednesday gave an on-air nod to Limbaugh’s popularization of the term “feminazi” to describe women who defended abortion rights and said Limbaugh’s style of speech did “drive the conversation” for decades. Gershberg said that communication style, which attracted many, is part of “the political discourse of hostility in conservativism … conservatism that is not and was not always about outright antagonism.”
Not only do experts argue that Limbaugh’s style influenced politics in Idaho from the top down, but that his massive audience may have caused area politicians to modify their messaging to excite their electorate.
Jeffrey Lyons, a Boise State University political science professor, said, “There’s no doubt that Idaho Republicans just like Republicans across the country” mirrored Limbaugh since “he had a large influence over what was on constituents’ minds.”
‘DEEPEST SYMPATHY’
Wednesday brought an obvious example of Limbaugh’s sway among local officials when Ada County’s government Facebook page issued a statement mourning Limbaugh on behalf of the county commission.
“For those of us who listened to his radio program throughout the years we are saddened by the loss of a great conservative voice in America. Limbaugh’s conservative outlook and opinions gave voice to countless folks who felt mainstream media did not share their values. We deeply appreciate the contributions Limbaugh made to local and national political discourse,” the post read.
That message was approved by the commission’s Republican majority — Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson, spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan confirmed to the Idaho Press. Kendra Kenyon, the commission’s lone Democrat, was on vacation, and public statements must only be approved by a majority of commissioners, Duncan said.
The post drew ire in the form of hundreds of upset comments, many criticizing the post’s recognition of the death in light of Limbaugh’s overtly political influence. Responses further illustrated heated reactions to Limbaugh’s legacy in Idaho in wake of his death.
“The man had nothing to do with our county or state, was horrible to women, minorities, and was a highly divisive figure,” one respondent wrote. “This post serves no purpose aside from espousing the political opinions of whoever approved the post and wasted tax payer dollars on the time and energy it took to do so. Totally unjustifiable.”
Others defended the post, one writing, “What a great tribute!!! Thank you for sharing!” to mixed, numerous reactions.
Of note: Limbaugh made a career of capitalizing on his divisiveness.
“There are a number of people who are happy he’s gone, and they’re letting us know it,” Shelman said. “There would be no one smiling larger than Rush himself right now.”