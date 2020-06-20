Editor's note: This weekend's editions of the Idaho Press are themed Road to Recovery, in which we are exploring how businesses across the Treasure Valley are operating in this new normal and keeping staff and patrons safe. Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell mayors, in partnership with our Road to Recovery effort and in support of the local economy, have proclaimed June 20-21 as Shop Local Weekend.
Masks, social distancing, sanitizing, more space, different hours, new rules — businesses across the Treasure Valley have reopened after the coronavirus shutdown, but it's a new normal.
Aimed at keeping both customers and employees safe as the valley goes back to business, the changes are more striking at some establishments than others. And the state's seen a sharp increase in new infections after some businesses reopened without enforcing preventive measures, including a major outbreak tied to packed downtown Boise bars over a warm June weekend.
Idaho Press reporters fanned out across the Treasure Valley to report on what our new normal looks like at local businesses, and found business altered by varying amounts, but customers and employees thankful to be back. Here's a look at what we found:
All About Games
A beloved spot for games of all types is welcoming players of all ages once again.
All About Games, located on Overland Road on Boise's Central Bench, sells games and their accessories as well as provides a space for gamers to meet up and play together. During the pandemic, the store closed for about a month, but has since slowly reopened.
At first customers were only allowed into the front section of the store to browse games a few at a time, but on June 1 the back section of the store for playing board games opened once again. Manager Malik Brown said the gaming area is now limited to 18 players and the tables are spread apart to maintain social distancing, but he was surprised at the demand.
"Our business is unique and we have a lot of regulars so they were buying stuff, before, after and during," he said. "On Saturday I expected six people here (to play games), and we filled up 18 spots. It gets sad when we have to turn people away."
Awakenings Coffee House
Further down Overland Road toward Meridian, Awakenings Coffee House has reopened to customers with nearly all of its products available on the menu.
Last week, customers filled the large room working on projects, chatting with one another and eating sandwiches or breakfast plates. The only way to tell it was anything other than business as usual was the large tangle of extra tables and chairs pushed to the back of the coffee ship and roped off due to the place being set up for only 50% occupancy.
Connie Waltz, a Boise resident, said she came to Awakenings to get out of the house and complete some work without the distraction of her young son while her husband took care of him at home. She did not wear a mask, but she said if she had been required to she would have.
"It was time to get out, and I feel like masks are great and I have one in the car, but I just don't feel the urge to put it on," she said. "I feel secure in this environment."
Rediscovered Books
With social distancing dragging on for weeks, many people have turned to reading as a way to keep them occupied at home.
Rediscovered Books in downtown Boise stayed open to meet the demand for new reading material while the libraries were closed and gatherings were prevented due to the governor's stay-at-home order. At first the shop did delivery and curbside pickup, then flipped back to delivery only, and is now offering limited in-store shopping experiences.
Customers can book an appointment to browse the store alone in the morning, or they can come in the afternoon for "limited browsing" for only 10 customers at a time. Rebecca Crosswhite, store manager, said the idea for the private shopping experiences came from thinking about how book lovers dream to shop.
"Have you ever wished you were alone in a book store?" she said. "…It's been good for our booksellers to get to work with only one or two people in the store at a time instead of the whole store full."
Grit 2C
Grit 2C in downtown Caldwell reopened its dining area with limited seating about a month ago, serving no more than 50% its regular capacity, according to manager Shawna Rust. The restaurant’s staff is also at about 30% of normal, with eight staff working the front of the house and five staff in the kitchen.
Rust said all staff were required to wear masks until about two weeks ago, but all still wear gloves. Staff also sanitize the laminated menus and tables after every table finishes. She said she hopes to continue to steadily transition the restaurant back into its normal operations throughout the end of June and July.
“We’re not just going to jump the gun,” Rust said.
Jalapeño’s Bar and Grill
Jalapeño’s Bar and Grill along Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa closed in March, offering only takeout, but in the past month has reopened for dine-in customers. Now, owner Irma Valdivia said takeout orders still make up a big portion of the restaurant’s business — enough that half of a room previously meant for private parties is used to set takeout orders. The other half of the room stores cleaning materials, she said.
All Jalapeño’s staff must wear masks at all times inside the building, and any staff who handles food or cleans tables must wear gloves, Valdivia said. She also hired an extra staff member specifically to ensure staff working in the front of the house are following CDC guidelines.
The dining room can hold half its usual capacity safely, but Valdivia said demand returned for dine-in service soon after Jalapeño’s reopened. The restaurant’s waiting area can safely hold just two groups maximum, and she said sometimes customers have had to wait outside in the parking lot before getting seated.
Cottonwood Grille
At this restaurant known for its lush patio overlooking the greenbelt and Boise River on the edge of downtown Boise, half the tables have been removed from all areas — dining room, patio, lounge, and banquet rooms. All staffers, including servers, are wearing masks, and staffers undergo temperature checks at the start of each shift.
Server Tyler Almon, who's worked at the Cottonwood Grille for more than 12 years, said customers seem appreciative. He has two kids at home and a wife who works in health care, taking care of people with disabilities. "It makes me feel good when I go home to my family," he said, to know he's protected their safety. But with masks and gloves, he noted, "It's definitely a lot warmer."
Owner Amy Wray said the restaurant closed down entirely for five weeks from March through early May, then did two weeks of curbside takeout "to fire the place back up a little bit."
She chose to physically remove half the tables, rather than just block them off. "It just looks much more open because tables are gone," she said. "People seem to like it. We have heard some positive comments that people do think we're taking things seriously, because we are. And they notice it."
The restaurant was surprised and pleased to win unsolicited praise on neighborhood social media site Nextdoor, where area residents posted glowing reviews and recommended choosing Cottonwood Grille "if you are looking for a safe place to go out for a great meal."
Wray said she's also added a sanitation technician on every shift, to constantly clean tables, chair backs, check presenters for bills, pens, high-touch areas, doors and more. All seating now goes through the host; there's no more seat-yourself in the lounge option. And customers are discouraged from waiting in the lobby.
Business was slow the first week after reopening, she said, but then it picked up. "We're about 50% of what it could be this time of year," Wray said, adding, "In this climate, I'm not sure what anyone expects any more."
2C Family Brewing Company
2C Family Brewing Company in downtown Nampa reopened on May 1, ahead of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan. The business took several precautions including suspending its food services and keeping tables at least six feet apart.
Since then, taproom manager Angie Mullins said they’ve steadily become more lenient with their precautions, following the trends of other businesses in the area. They’ve resumed some food service and are allowing more people inside. Staff are not required to wear masks or gloves, but Mullins said employees are still sanitizing surfaces and tables are spaced out.
“We’re trying to stay as safe as possible,” Mullins said. “For them and for us.”
Graeber & Co. Salon and Day Spa
When customers are let in the door of Graeber & Co. Salon and Day Spa in downtown Boise for scheduled appointments, their hands are sprayed down with sanitizer, their temperature is checked, and they’re asked to sign a waiver about COVID-19 that asks screening questions about symptoms. Masks are required, both for all employees and all customers; customers who don’t bring a mask can buy one for $3. New plastic sneeze guards separate customers from both receptionists and nail technicians at their stations; stylists wear clear face shields for safety in addition to masks when they lean over a client at the shampoo station; and there’s a new layout with fewer hair styling stations, ensuring six feet of separation between them.
“Every 60 minutes, we do a full salon sanitation rotation,” said co-owner Shelby Bills. “So anything that a client could touch or a staff member could touch, every 60 minutes we’re doing a full wipe down.”
Throughout the airy salon, laminated signs sit on chairs, signaling they’ve been sanitized for the next customer. Clients get phone calls before their appointments, advising them of what to expect when they arrive.
“This wasn’t something that we want to do all these things, but it’s something we have to do to stay in business,” Bills said. “It’s not really an option. We had no income coming in for two months. We’ve got to get back on track, and we want to keep everybody safe and healthy.”
Odell England, co-owner and master stylist, said, “Most people very much appreciate the protocols.” Two of his longtime clients’ husbands have come in for haircuts, complaining that their previous stylist just shook out the plastic cape between clients. But, he said, “We’ve also had some people come in and be furious that they have to wear a mask.”
Marie-Paule Bormann of Star, who’s been having England do her hair for 30 years, isn’t among them. “It’s great — I think they’re being professional,” she said. “You don’t want somebody with the virus to infect the whole salon.”
“I’m impressed; I appreciate it,” Bormann said, adding from behind her mask with a twinkle in her eyes, “At my age, if you hide your face, you don’t have to (wear) make up!”
Since it reopened, Graeber also has changed its hours to extend them to three shifts a day running over 12 hours — just to get its clients in and keep its 32 employees working. It’s pondering opening up on Sundays, when it’s usually closed for in-depth staff training; it did open for the first three Sundays after reopening, to make time for eager clients who’d been waiting for appointments.
Graeber’s been open in Boise for 55 years; it has a loyal client base that now even includes, in some cases, a third generation.
General Manager Sydney Osborne said, “We are able to offer all of our services, just they look a little bit different with all of our protocols.” Intensive staff training via Zoom teleconferencing continued through the salon’s shutdown.
Bills said, “We’re definitely not breaking even yet, but we’re trying to figure out the best way to do this new normal. It’s our job to take care of our clients and our team.”
Sun Ray Cafe
Sun Ray Cafe, in Boise’s North End, took some heat on social media, back during the shutdown, when its patio got crowded. The cafe, known for its dog-friendly patio, pizza, soups and casual vibe, was only open for take-out orders, but was allowing customers to wait for their food on the patio and order drinks, at high-top tables set 10 feet apart with no chairs.
“We had ‘em numbered, we’d say, ‘Go stand at this table’ … so we’d know where to take your food,” said General Manager Todd Martin, whose dad is the owner and whose grandma owns the building that houses the longtime North End establishment, which formerly was Lucky 13. “It was working out on slow days and during the week. But then we had those couple nice days.”
The place was so busy, staffers couldn’t stop customers from congregating on the sunny patio, where some also chose to eat their take-out food. “I talked to the police,” Martin said. “They had multiple calls on us.”
“At that point I thought everyone was an adult, and they should know about social distancing,” Martin said. The cafe’s social media went wild. “Our social media would just be backlashing,” he said. “It was shaming. All it is is online bullying, is what it turned out to be.”
“It was a little scary when they were threatening, saying, ‘We need to shut this place down by whatever means necessary,’” Martin said. “That sounds like violence. I don’t appreciate that.”
“But now that’s over, and we’ve slowly adapted and moved into things,” he said.
When Sun Ray announced on Facebook that it was returning chairs to the patio and allowing dining again, it got nearly all positive comments. These days, there are wide spaces between the patio tables, and so far, things have been more low-key.
“We’ve created, during this thing, a lot of new regulars showing up and people supporting us,” Martin said. “I’ve probably lost some others.”
Logan Dunne, a University of Idaho student who returned for her second summer working at Sun Ray in mid-March, said, “It was crazy.”
On the plus side, she said, “People have been a lot more generous lately with tipping and stuff, so I kind of chose a good time to come back.”
She wears a mask while working at the front counter, taking orders, and it draws mixed reactions from customers. “A lot of people are like, ‘You still have to wear that?’” Others thank her for wearing it. “It’s either one way or the other,” Dunne said.
The Bowling Alley
The Bowling Alley in Homedale is popular for hosting bowling parties and other events for large groups. That changed immediately starting March 25, said bowling alley owner, Donna Marose.
Before the staewide stay-home order, Marose said The Bowling Alley moved to offering to-go food orders only, closing down its eight bowling lanes.
"Because of the social distancing expectation, it was hard to separate people here, so we thought takeout only was a good idea, and we told employees that whoever feels comfortable working, we are going to stay open until we can't," Marose said. "Most people wanted to work, but eventually more became concerned as Idaho encountered community spread."
The business closed March 31. Marose said during the monthlong closure, a few employees came in, off the clock, to garden outside the business and to paint the dining room.
The Bowling Alley slowly opened back up April 28, first with just the dining room open. The employees measured out tables that were at least six feet apart and removed all communal items such as reusable condiments and napkin dispensers.
"We had to change just the mindset of what the servers have been doing for their whole careers," Marose said.
In April, The Bowling Alley opened up four out of eight lanes, but Marose said she was still fielding calls asking if the bowling alley could host parties of up to 40 people.
"It was funny how that happened frequently," Marose said, questioning if some of the callers had watched or read the news recently.
The Bowling Alley now has all eight lanes open, but employees strategically bring customers their bowling shoes and bowling balls in a canvas tote bag. When people are done bowling they are asked to leave all of their supplies around the lane so that the employees can disinfect everything that was used.
"People are pretty relaxed about the whole situation," Marose said. "I think part of it is we live out here in the country. There are not a lot of cases. Someone told me the other day, 'I don't know anyone who has the virus or know anyone who knows anyone who has the virus.'"
Still, Marose said people are understanding of her employees' needs to wipe down menus and disinfect everything. She also said people have been particularly nice about leaving an extra few dollars as tips.
Ridley's Family Market
As Middleton's only grocery store, Ridley's Family Market was swamped with customer demand driven by the pandemic, when people were stocking up on supplies.
Store Manager Ivan Mussel said things have calmed down significantly since the first two weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho. He said during those weeks, the store would have up to 400 customers in it at a time. Now he said it is lucky to hit close to 250 throughout the day, which is more in line with pre-pandemic numbers.
Even with restrictions more relaxed, Mussel said the store is still encouraging people to wear masks when they shop and to follow stickers on the ground that identify how to remain six feet from other people.
The store has senior hours Monday through Wednesday, and Mussel said he would estimate about 90% of the senior shoppers are wearing masks when they come in.
"After senior hour, I see less and less people are wearing masks," Mussel said. "I think people are wanting to get back to normal."
He said people seem a lot more comfortable in Middleton now; he attributes that to the fact that it is a small community with few cases.
Mussel said the market has had to hire around 30 additional employees to meet customer demand and to ensure people who feel sick can stay home if they need to.
Bitner Vineyards
Bitner Vineyards, located in Caldwell's Sunnyslope area, has had to severely limit the number of customers it can serve at a given time. The vineyard's tasting room typically holds up to 60 people, but with social distancing orders in place, Amy Bitner, one of the owners of the vineyard, said it can now only hold around 20 people on its patio.
The vineyard is also requiring reservations.
"I have had to turn people away when we are full, just because we have such a small staff in such a small space," Bitner said. "We will have less than half our business this summer."
Bitner said even catering to less than half of the vineyard's typical customer traffic is a lot of work.
"It is stressful trying to use an iPad with your gloves and it takes us a lot of time to do things," Bitner said.
June is typically a popular month for wine tasting, Bitner said, though this year she is expecting the popularity to be down.
For the time being, Bitner said opening the winery's patio up for the 20 people is all the vineyard can do, though she said they'll likely close as the weather gets colder again.
As a vineyard, Bitner said they also have the added expense of farming that other restaurants and bars might not have.
"We had to lay off vineyard workers. Generally we have a crew of 10 to 12, and now it is a crew of two," Bitner said. "A lot is being put on them, because even when we have been closed, we still having farming expenses."
Falcon Crest Golf Club
At Falcon Crest Golf Club in Kuna, older patrons and increased popularity of the sport pushed staff to reduce their contact with customers dramatically as courses have stayed open throughout the ebbs and flows of the pandemic.
Clubhouse access and food service made limited returns on June 16 and 19, respectively. That’s despite a spike in course traffic that’s seen upward of 4,000 more rounds played in 2020 than there were across the club’s three courses at this point last year.
“Demand was up and there wasn’t enough supply,” said course superintendent Mike Rapp, who says things are finally starting to slow down as people return to work.
Precautions have included a laundry list of rules ranging from the banning of cash payments to a prohibition on touching golf pins to limiting golf carts to one rider.
“We have employees on the older side who are a little bit more leery,” said Rapp, who has been pushing golfers to pay online on their phones and avoid contact with staff almost entirely.
Tee times have also been spaced out, with groups having to wait 15 minutes instead of 10 to set out on “hole one” after the previous group takes their first stroke.
Those precautions, along with a halt on rentals and a reduced number of golf cart riders, have about cancelled out the revenue boost from more people walking the fairways while “nonessential” businesses were closed down.
And while some things are getting back to normal, water coolers, rakes and other things that golfers usually all touch are being left off the course for the rest of the year.
“Business as usual is not going to happen for the rest of 2020,” Rapp said.
Hells Canyon Bolo Co.
Nick Bryant, owner and maker at Hells Canyon Bolo Company, said the coronavirus pandemic challenged his business but also created opportunities for growth.
Bryant uses semiprecious Idaho stones, such as jasper, petrified wood and other unusual gems to make western apparel that he sells across the Intermountain West, normally at craft shows and farmers market-type events on weekends. But the pandemic has severely curtailed those opportunities, even as he continues to make pieces in his home.
And a significant portion of his sales — bolos for grooms and groomsmen — has dropped off as many weddings have either been postponed or become more intimate affairs due to COVID-19 concerns.
“There’s a desire to build my website and generate more traffic for social media too,” Bryant said. Online sales have been strong for Hells Canyon Bolo Co., and Bryant said he had picked up his Instagram posting as well (@hellscanyonboloco), adding more daily stories and images of the gemstones he uses in the belts, bolo ties and money clips he makes and sells.
“I use all USA products, so there wasn’t a collapse of supply for me,” he said.
He did recently pick up a used iMac to help him with his online presence, an upgrade from his previous iPhone-only technology model.
44 East Boutique
Kayloni Perry, co-owner of 44 East Boutique, a home and gift shop in downtown Meridian, said she wasn't expecting to ever reopen the business when it was forced to close by the shutdown. Then her mother, Cheryl Jones, who co-owns the store, had an idea that would come to save the business.
The boutique, which previously did not sell its products online, started a virtual sale on social media. At 5 p.m., three days per week, Perry and Jones hosted a live video on Facebook and Instagram, which they called "Live at 5 to Survive." At first, just a few shoppers tuned it, but eventually their audience grew to about 100 people, and those shoppers keep coming back.
"It's kind of turned into a mini-auction," Perry said. "We built a whole new community of people we didn't know existed. To be honest, it was busier than we were when we opened."
Perry and Jones delivered purchased items to their shoppers free of charge, at one point traveling as far as Marsing. At its peak, Live After 5 to Survive brought on nearly 60 deliveries in one day, Jones said.
The boutique reopened its downtown shop about two weeks ago. The store doesn't require masks but asks customers to practice social distancing. Jones said downtown Meridian has been quiet since 44 East reopened, but foot traffic is slowly picking up.
The mother-daughter duo has decided to continue Live After 5 to Survive, in part because regular viewers "begged" them to, Perry said, but also because the virtual sales "went above and beyond" in helping the business stay afloat. They hired delivery drivers to fulfill orders.
The virtual event also created new friendships. Perry said in the future the boutique may host an in-person event for Live at 5 shoppers.
"We can't see them, virtually, but they're like family," Perry said.
RiceWorks
Foot-operated door openers, disposable menus and a rapid about-face in plans made RiceWorks’ Kuna location’s opening less than orthodox; it came just a week after Gov. Little’s stay-at-home order went into effect.
But when many Treasure Valley restaurants reopened their dining areas with the launch of Stage 2, RiceWorks owner Phu Tran watched as the May 16 date came and went, still concerned that the food industry’s battles with the coronavirus were far from over.
Now, he’s still waiting.
His downtown Kuna spot has been open for takeout and curbside delivery since April, but he remains wary of the case numbers he’s been seeing lately. The restaurant’s Village at Meridian location reopened June 1, and Tran is shooting for an early July opening of his larger Kuna dining area.
But one look at the acrylic shields protecting a usually open kitchen in the heart of the Village reminds patrons that “open for business” signs across the valley are reminders, not promises, of pre-pandemic normalcy.
Cowgirls
Cowgirls in Kuna is typically a lively venue. It’s played host to country music star Logan Mize and laid claim to a Kuna-famous dance floor.
While the watering hole did reopen immediately after being allowed to at midnight May 30, COVID-19 caused management to change and delay some of its more popular traditions.
Maybe most notably, there’s reason to think the bar hasn’t packed customers in as tightly as others in the valley. One customer complained on Cowgirls’ Facebook page about the dance floor’s June 12 reopening, writing, “If you can get in the bar and not made to wait in line for long periods of time outside in name of social distancing inside while there is none inside.”
The bar has publicly emphasized sanitation since it’s reopening, but other old rituals are resurfacing as time passes. Along with the dance floor’s do-si-do back into action, other close-proximity activities such as beer pong tournaments have made recent comebacks. Now, mostly unmasked visitors are increasingly returning to the spot, and weekend nights in the bar parking lot adjacent to Kuna City Hall are looking more and more like they did before the pandemic.
Roaring Springs and Wahooz
Roaring Springs, a water park in Meridian, was in its off season when the shutdown occurred. But next door, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, an entertainment venue, was forced to close just before spring break for Idaho students.
Management for the amusements parks immediately started working on a safe reopening plan to present to state and local officials, said Chief Marketing Officer Tiffany Quilici in an email. Wahooz was allowed to open, with a limited capacity by reservation only, on May 18, during Stage 2 of the state’s Idaho Rebounds plan. Roaring Springs opened on May 31, during Stage 3, which was three weeks after its planned opening date.
Quilici said Roaring Springs season pass sales help keep the water park open during the off season. During the shutdown Roaring Springs offered season-pass holders a promotion, called the Peace of Mind Policy, which gave each pass holder a free day ticket, as well as allowing them to either transfer their season pass to 2021 or to receive a gift card for its value. About 10% of season pass holders took the deal.
Three weeks after reopening, “attendance has been solid on days with good weather” at Roaring Springs, Quilici said.
“We have received a lot of positive feedback from guests about the procedures we have in place to keep families safe at Roaring Springs and Wahooz,” she said.
The parks “have implemented virtually every safety measure available,” Quilici said, including requiring employees and guests to have their temperatures taken, requiring employees (except lifeguards) to wear masks and recommending that guests do as well and limiting the capacity of a few attractions.
“The CDC confirms that chlorine kills COVID, and Roaring Springs has a second line of defense with our $350,000 UV light treatment, which kills every virus,” Quilici said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no evidence that the coronavirus can be spread to people through water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. Disinfection with chlorine should inactivate the virus in the water, the CDC said.
“Families are excited to be out in the sunshine, playing in the water, and making fun summertime memories together once again,” Quilici said.
Idaho Press reporters Margaret Carmel, Erin Bamer, Betsy Z. Russell, Rachel Spacek, Thomas Plank, Blake Jones and Ryan Suppe contributed to this report.