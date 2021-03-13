The day after Steve Maronick’s 67th birthday, he went out to eat with his wife and granddaughter in Caldwell.
All three had received the COVID-19 vaccine. They wanted to take advantage of the newfound freedom they felt.
“It’s like we have an invisible force field,” Maronick recalled his granddaughter saying.
His sense of freedom is combined with relief. Over the past year Maronick would worry when he was in crowded places. He stopped going to the gym. He stopped attending Boise State football and basketball games. He stopped chitchatting with neighbors in close proximity and hollered across the street instead.
Now those things are back on. Maronick said he looks forward to "just being back out in the world again.”
A year ago, Maronick and his wife, Nancy, were in Australia. Then borders closed and they had to leave. The two retirees and avid scuba divers used to take annual dive trips. For the first time in recent years, they didn’t travel anywhere for 12 months.
Instead, they promised themselves a “freedom trip.” The Meridian couple was in Key West, Florida, this past week.
“It’s the nearest tropical place I can go without having to get tested to come back,” Maronick said.
Before the pandemic, Steve and Nancy went out to eat on Saturday nights. They fell into the habit the past few years because they didn’t like cooking on Saturdays. The tradition took a year off. So did monthly Sunday dinners and barbecues with their two daughters and six grandchildren. Both daughters are teachers, so they’ve been vaccinated too.
Maronick plans on still wearing a facemask in public to put others at ease. But he’s ready to return to all the things he used to be familiar with.
“We can come out from underneath our COVID rocks,” Maronick said.
Maronick is among more than 180,000 Idahoans — a group that includes people 65 and older, health care workers, teachers, first responders and other categories of essential workers — who have been fully vaccinated, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
President Joe Biden is directing states to make all American adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1. Idaho hasn't finalized its full vaccine rollout timeline yet, but plans to qualify residents between the ages of age 45 to 54 for the vaccine by April 5, the Post Register reported.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance for vaccinated people. It includes allowing vaccinated people to hang out with others who are vaccinated without masks. If asymptomatic, they don’t need to quarantine after coming in close contact with people who contracted COVID-19.
Now that group of vaccinated people is eager for life after vaccination.
'SENSE OF HOPE'
For the past year, Lynne Allan and her husband, Gary, were “basically homebound,” she said, other than for what she called “things of necessity.”
They ordered online and had occasional doctor visits. Other than that, they barely left their Eagle home.
After receiving both vaccine doses, they still plan to wear masks and shop online. But, “it’s given us some sense of hope and safety,” the 72-year-old Lynne said.
At first, she was frightened to be vaccinated. She’s compromised with other health issues. Looking back, she was glad she went through with it. Gary, 73, feels about 80% safe against COVID-19, which is enough for him to start planning for the near future as they wait for full protection to kick in.
For the past year, their RV has been sitting in their garage. They bought it in 2016 and didn’t use it as much as they wanted. Now, they’re scheduling a trip in May and June.
“Hopefully we’ll be in Salmon sitting on the river for a month,” Lynne said.
Exploring the outdoors helps them avoid crowds and maintain social distance — a term that was just introduced to the mainstream a year ago.
The couple hopes to make the most of their RV “before we can’t drive it any more,” Lynne said. As they tour around, they want to park the RV and then drive their bright yellow 2006 Jeep Rubicon on dirt roads.
“If I could be buried in my Jeep, I would,” Lynne said.
Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve is one of their favorite places. Gary is a retired geologist. Lynne has never been to the East Coast, another place on her list of planned destinations along with Montana, Colorado and Nevada. She dreams of spotting a grizzly bear.
“I hope the pandemic helped us slow down,” Lynne said, “and see things that are all around us.”
A TEACHER'S VIEW
When Rachel Hassman received her second COVID-19 vaccination shot on Valentine’s Day, she teared up.
“I was thinking about my students,” the 26-year-old second-grade teacher said.
In the past year, Hassman has been afraid to go to work at Central Elementary in Nampa and rarely left her house otherwise. In May, she gave birth to her daughter, Pepper.
The way Hassman views it, the families of her 24 students are all connected through her classroom. Those families inspired her to choose responsibly in her personal life. She intentionally kept her circle small and didn’t spend time with anyone else.
Now, Hassman is planning to hang out with friends and socialize with people she missed. Pepper may soon be able to meet her cousins.
Hassman’s mother is also a teacher and is also vaccinated. They spoke recently and rejoiced in finally thinking about topics other than the virus.
Hassman was pregnant when everything changed last March. When she gave birth at a hospital two months later, case numbers were spiking. She was scared.
At school, students had to learn online and rely on the internet. For a lot of families, Hassman said, it was a struggle. Safety concerns complicated the situation.
“It’s not been the education that these kids deserve,” Hassman said. “Vaccines are so helpful because they’re helping us feel safe enough in our classrooms.”
Teaching during the pandemic has been nerve-wracking. Even with only half her class in person at a time, Hassman never really felt comfortable. She washed her hands constantly and slipped off her mask once per day — to eat lunch.
With vaccinations continuing, Hassman feels that schools can return to being community centers that more thoroughly provide what families need.
Knowing she’s protecting her family and her students, being vaccinated takes away 98% of Hassman’s fear.
“I’m able to love my job again,” she said.
'YOU MADE IT'
Grant Yee met up on Tuesday with three of his friends at Gil’s K-9 Bar in Boise, free from the major health concern they've carried for the past year.
Yee, 78, and his friends are all in their 70s. They’ve all either been fully vaccinated or are waiting for their second shot. Yee has felt tremendous relief.
“Like someone taking a big yoke off of my neck,” he said.
After receiving his second shot on Feb. 9, Yee has been going to his gym. He hasn’t heard of anyone there who’s contracted COVID-19, so that encourages him.
The biggest encouragement comes from knowing he’s protected.
“It just seems like when you get your second vaccine,” Yee said, “you made it.”
Last July, Yee didn’t have a 78th birthday celebration. He didn’t get to see his daughter or grandchildren. He also had a fishing trip to Alaska planned.
At the time, Yee didn’t feel comfortable flying. So he canceled the trip. This year, he has the same trip planned in June.
“Because of the vaccine, I’m going to go,” Yee said.
Yee has family members who own a restaurant in Ontario, Oregon. He sympathizes with people who run businesses that have been affected by coronavirus-related restrictions.
He hopes things are now headed in a positive direction.
“The quicker we get the population vaccinated,” Yee said, “the better off we’re going to be.”
FREEDOM FROM 'WHAT IFS'
The first thing Ginny Conger did when she got back in her car was let out a joyful, “Yay.”
She congratulated herself on receiving her second vaccine shot on Feb. 25. She still needed to wait a couple weeks for full protection, but she was on her way.
Conger, 70, didn’t immediately change her behavior. She wanted to ease into her new reality. Mentally, her attitude shifted drastically.
“I don’t feel that nagging feeling of worry, that ‘what if I get this?’” Conger said. “‘Will I go to the hospital? Will I die alone?’ All of that is really kind of gone.”
Conger’s routine was simple. She’s retired, so she became accustomed to waking up, watching the "Today" show and reading the newspaper. Whether it was an indoor workout or something outside when the weather was nice, she tried to do something for her physical self each day. That, in turn, helped her mentally.
Conger lives in Nampa, and both of her sisters live in the area too. With their extra time, they embraced cooking. They began exchanging weekly meals to go. They’re now planning when they can reunite to eat indoors once again. Conger has already been to a few restaurants.
It was “heartbreaking” when events were canceled last summer, Conger said. She’s excited for rodeos, fairs and concerts.
“Being around people is what I’m looking forward to,” Conger said.
OPENING THE DOOR
When Karen Greenwade was getting vaccinated, she saw smiles and heard shouts of enthusiasm.
She received her second shot on Feb. 25 and celebrated her 85th birthday a day later.
Greenwade lives in a senior retirement apartment in Nampa by herself. She has a friend group of five people, which occasionally met for lunch last summer outdoors and spaced apart. They couldn’t meet in the winter.
Now there’s hope for them to gather once again.
She will soon return to water aerobics, either individually or in a class. A self-proclaimed “library person,” she’s happy the Nampa Public Library is opening to the public on Monday. She loves going to plays and movies and plans to do that when they’re available.
“My doors are wide open,” Greenwade said. “I’m just opening them slowly until more people have vaccine and there’s more immunity.”
Greenwade is also planning visits with her four children, two of whom live locally and two in Seattle, and seven grandchildren. She’s invited to a wedding in July in North Idaho and is scheduling a road trip into Canada, if the border is open, with one of her daughters.
“Haven’t traveled any place for a long time now,” Greenwade said.
She predicts that COVID-19 would probably be fatal for her. She still is seriously concerned about it. But now she has protection.
“I still have some more life left to live,” Greenwade said.