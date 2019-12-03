BOISE — The terms “moral turpitude” and “good character” would be scrubbed from dozens of sections of Idaho’s laws on occupational licensing, under a proposal now being finalized by a bipartisan legislative panel.
The legislative interim committee also is calling for a legislative review before any new occupation is required to be licensed; easing licensing for those already licensed in another state; and new laws to ensure anyone with a criminal conviction, regardless of its relevance to the occupation, isn’t automatically barred from licensing for a new occupation.
The whole effort is aimed at making it easier for Idahoans to enter licensed occupations, at a time of near-full employment where employers need the workers.
“I anticipate or kind of hope this is our last meeting,” said Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, the panel’s co-chair. “We will be taking public testimony. That gives us an opportunity to incorporate that into any adjustments that we may be making in the proposed legislation.”
The legislative panel, which has been meeting for two years, will meet Thursday at 9 a.m., and is inviting public testimony from 9:05-10 a.m. The meeting will be in room EW 40 in the lower, “garden” level of the state Capitol.
The number of U.S. occupations that require a license has ballooned from about one in 20 half a century ago to about one in four today, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. At the same time, roughly one in three adults in the U.S. has some sort of criminal record.
The intersection of those two factors is among the issues Idaho is facing as it seeks to reform its occupational licensing laws, an effort Gov. Brad Little kicked off with an executive order while he was still lieutenant governor in 2017, and on which both Little and lawmakers are pressing ahead.
“Decades and decades ago … felonies were relatively rare and very, very serious,” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, during an earlier meeting of the panel. “But now we’ve had this felonization of America. … The need for some kind of reform here I think is quite evident.”
Idaho is one of two dozen states that’s joined a consortium of led by NCSL to examine reforms to occupational licensing laws, after a 2015 White House report drew national attention to the issue. This year, lawmakers unanimously passed legislation, at the panel’s urging, to ease occupational licensing laws for military members and spouses, who face special hurdles due to their frequent moves from state to state.
Now the panel is finalizing broader reforms, which it could recommend to the Legislature when it convenes in January.
“Like many parts of the country, we are experiencing low unemployment, which is great,” said Lakey, “but it makes it harder to find people to hire. It seems like we have more jobs than we have qualified applicants, and I think this is a way to help with that.”