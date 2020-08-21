BOISE — The chairmen of the House and Senate Judiciary committees on Friday released a revised version of the COVID-19 liability bill to be taken up in Monday’s special session of the Idaho Legislature, narrowing its scope and moving its expiration date up from three years to one.
“It doesn’t do anything more — it does less,” said House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell. “I haven’t gotten the red light from anywhere.”
Gov. Brad Little has called a special session for 10 a.m. Monday to consider three bills:
- the coronavirus liability limitation bill for schools, colleges and businesses
- two measures slightly altering election laws to ease the process for county clerks of handling the November election amid the pandemic
The liability bill is the most controversial of the three; it would protect from lawsuits those who make good-faith efforts to comply with laws or regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t want to put my committee members or my fellow House members in a position where they had to choose between potentially nothing or going a bit further than they were truly comfortable with,” Chaney said.
The revised bill would expire July 1, 2021, instead of July 1, 2023. Chaney said he thought that was the most substantive change.
The revisions also limit the liability waiver to matters involving the transmission of the virus, rather than also covering activities related to coronavirus response; and exclude all federal and state agencies and public health districts from coverage under the bill, except for public colleges and universities.
The proposal first was approved on divided votes by a working group consisting of the House and Senate judiciary committees; then, the panel reconvened and approved multiple amendments limiting the measure’s scope. This change adds to those.
Chaney said he’s anticipating introducing the bill at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in his committee. He’s not yet sure when public testimony would be taken on it, but it would be either then or at a subsequent meeting of the panel the same day.
“It’s still short notice for stakeholders, so I wanted there to be as much transparency and opportunity for review in a compressed time as we can ahead of Monday,” he told the Idaho Press on Friday.
The other two bills up for consideration in the special session would:
- ease deadlines regarding mailing and processing of absentee ballots to allow county clerks to process an anticipated surge of them in November
- permit counties to open consolidated voting centers, where voters from any precinct can cast their ballots, rather than the usual small polling places for every precinct
The consolidated voting centers change was requested because of COVID-19-related difficulties in securing both poll workers and precinct polling locations that can accommodate social distancing.
“We owe it to taxpayers to pull off a swift and successful special legislative session,” Little said in a Wednesday news release. “I appreciate the work our legislators put into the proposals for a special session and for their willingness to come to Boise next week and address these issues on behalf of the people we serve.”
The Idaho Constitution permits special sessions of the Legislature to last for up to 20 days, but more typically in recent decades, they last just a single day. Special sessions have no power to legislate on any other subjects than those specified by the governor in his proclamation convening them.
Asked if he thought the special session would get completed in one day, Chaney said, “I would certainly hope so. I don’t know anybody that’s cheering for Day 2.”