Santa’s Mailbox (downtown Meridian)
Children are encouraged to drop a letter to Santa into Santa’s Mailbox through Dec. 17 outside Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Letters with a legible return address will receive a response in the mail from Santa before Christmas.
Santa's Mailbox (The Village at Meridian)
Next to Santa’s house in Fountain Square, children will find a magical mailbox to place their letters and wish lists to Santa. More information is available through the Village at Meridian's concierge desk. Visit the Village at Meridian at 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane #225 and thevillageatmeridian.com.
Santa's Mailbox (The Ford Idaho Center)
Children are invited to write and drop off their letters to Santa at the Ford Idaho Center as part of its Idaho Bright Lights Festival 5-9 p.m. now through Jan. 3. Tickets are available through ictickets.com. Visit the Ford Idaho Center at 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa and fordidahocenter.com.
No-Contact Santa Visits at The Village at Meridian
There will be two chairs separated by a console farmers table with plexiglass in the middle in order to protect guests and Santa while still creating a beautiful photo in Santa’s House. Guests are asked to sign up through thevillageatmeridian.com.
For guests who are not quite ready for an in-person visit with Santa, The Village at Meridian is offering virtual Santa visits now through Christmas Eve. Santa will virtually meet with children via Zoom. Parents or guardians can go online to register their child for a 3-4 minute private virtual meeting with Santa. Advanced reservations are required.
Community Calendar
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Meridian — Friends of the Meridian Library Book Sale, 12 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Family "Holiday Ceramic Painting" — Mugs and Plates, 4 p.m., instructor's home studio, 5452 W. School Ridge Road.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St.
Nampa — Craft & Chocolate Affaire, 5 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. Tickets are available at ictickets.com.
Garden City — Sean Hatton Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Virtual — "Words Progress Administration" — The Cabin, 7:30 p.m., thecabinidaho.org.
Boise — Adult Comedy Night featuring Improv Insanity, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.