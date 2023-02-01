Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — John Fudenberg had been awake for 36 hours when he was given 15 minutes to prepare to speak at a press conference.

Fudenberg was the coroner for Clark County, Nevada, home to Las Vegas. It was October 2017, days after a gunman opened fire onto the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Over 50 people died and more than 800 were injured. Fudenberg and other officials had been working to respond to the disaster in the days since.

Recommended for you

Load comments