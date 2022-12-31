Abortion Hearing POOL photo (copy)

Monte Neil Stewart of Las Vegas, representing the Idaho State Legislature, speaks to the Supreme Court regarding proceedings for two lawsuits pertaining to Idaho abortion laws on Aug. 3, 2022 in Boise.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman, via AP, pool

The Idaho Legislature has now spent more than $330,000 on its private legal team defending the state’s abortion laws against multiple lawsuits, in addition to the defense of the laws provided by the state attorney general’s office.

The taxpayer-funded bill has reached $331,611.60 so far, according to records obtained under the Idaho Public Records Act. State House and Senate GOP leaders hired Nampa attorney Daniel Bower and Las Vegas attorney Monte Neil Stewart to argue on the Legislature’s behalf in three lawsuits brought to the Idaho Supreme Court by Planned Parenthood and one in federal court filed by the Department of Justice.

