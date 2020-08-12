BOISE — Thursday’s planned meeting of the Legislature’s Education Working Group has been canceled, and it won’t be rescheduled.
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, the House Education Committee chairman and co-chair of the joint working group, said, “Many of the drafts we got, we got such last-minute, it was almost hard for anybody, including myself, to process what was involved with these other drafts."
The panel's co-chairs and legislative leaders agreed, he said, that remaining proposals, which included multiple proposals about school enrollment calculations and pupil transportation funding, were too complex and it was too late to consider them in the scheduled Aug. 24 special session of the Idaho Legislature.
At its meeting on Monday, the panel voted to forward two proposed bills to legislative leaders to present to the governor for possible consideration in the special session: One to strip Idaho’s public health districts and the Department of Health & Welfare of any authority over schools or state colleges and universities, including regarding school closures, mask orders, quarantines, or any other measures aimed at stemming the spread of contagious disease; and another incorporating two budget-flexibility measures for schools as they face 5% budget cuts this year.
The proposal would give school districts flexibility on how they spend state lottery proceeds, and on how they spend funds allocated in five specific line items of the school budget. Those five line items cover technology, math and science, leadership premiums for top teachers, a special allocation to promote a safe environment in classrooms, and school counselors.
Under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call a special session of the Legislature, and only the governor can specify the topics to be considered; a special session has no authority to legislate on any other topics. Gov. Brad Little has announced that he will do so Monday in a proclamation.