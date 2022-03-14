BOISE – Legislation to make changes to the Idaho Judicial Council, which vets nominees for open judge positions and disciplines judges, is headed to the Senate’s amending order, despite opposition from the courts, which are in the process of convening a broad-based group to study and recommend changes in the process.
Senior District Judge Juneal Kerrick, speaking for the Idaho Supreme Court, told the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday that the Judicial Council was established by the Legislature in 1967 after a collaborative process involving judges, attorneys, legislators and the public that included six meetings around the state over the course of a year.
“For over 50 years, this system, together with elections, have produced a judiciary that is recognized nationally for excellence and innovation,” Kerrick said. “This bill, which was just printed last week, makes significant changes to the council process.”
She noted that the Supreme Court just announced a new collaborative committee to include judges, legislators, attorneys and members of the public to evaluate the judicial council system and judicial recruitment, with which the state has been struggling.
“These are important matters, and they do justify evaluation,” she said. “Some of the proposed changes seem fine to me personally, and there are others that I can see some potential problems.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the sponsor of SB 1382, said, “I am not about trying to upend or undo. It really is about ensuring that we have transparency.”
“We have good judges, and we have a good process,” Lee said. “But I think that we have a process that has given a lot of weight to one group.”
That group, she said, is the state Bar Commission, which under current law appoints three, or half, of the Judicial Council’s members, two attorneys and a district judge.
Lee’s bill proposes cutting the state Bar to two appointees, one civil attorney and one criminal, and the bar would submit a list of nominees for each position to the governor, who would make the selections. The district judge, plus a new position for a magistrate judge, would be appointed by the Supreme Court. The panel would continue to be chaired by the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.
SB 1382 also would permit the governor to reject an entire slate of nominees for a judge opening submitted by the council, and request a new list with no repeats from the first one. In addition, the governor would continue to appoint the non-lawyer members of the council. The bill also proposes changing terms of council members from six years to four.
Lee said the Idaho Constitution contemplates that judges will be elected. But often, they resign before their term is over, allowing the appointment of a nominee vetted by the Judicial Council. Then, that appointed judge runs as an incumbent.
“This process has kept a lot of people from being willing to go through this,” she told the committee.
Open seats would draw more contenders, Lee said, pointing to current Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody, who ran for election and won a rare open seat on the high court. “That was an open seat, and we had eight candidates,” Lee said.
Attorneys often are reluctant to run against a sitting judge, or to go through the council’s vetting process, she said, arguing that her proposed changes would help with judicial recruitment in Idaho.
Another change in the bill would require comments submitted along with ratings in an anonymous survey of Bar members about a prospective judge’s qualifications to be provided to the candidates themselves, which Lee said doesn’t happen now. Only the ratings are made public. SB 1382 would keep the comments confidential, but allow candidates to see them, so they know what the council is considering and have an opportunity to respond.
“There are some things I do like in here,” said Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, the committee chair and an attorney.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, asked, “The governor could then reject a whole slate of nominees that has been vetted by this commission that has judges and attorneys on it, is that right?”
“Just one round,” Lee responded.
Wintrow said, “I think it potentially gives the executive branch a little too much authority.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, an attorney, said, “It doesn’t make a lot of sense to have this complex appointment process for what is supposed to be an elected position, but it works. We have a strong and a good judiciary. We have a nonpartisan judiciary, as it is supposed to be, an independent judiciary. And it has been getting better and better.”
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said, “We do have an excellent judiciary,” but she said, “I’m very concerned about the recruitment.”
“It’s not an easy lifestyle,” said Lodge, whose husband, retired Judge Edward Lodge, served as a judge at both the state and federal level. “I have personal experience, and it’s a very difficult lifestyle for the judge and also for the family, many times. That’s the reason I wanted to give Sen. Lee an opportunity to work a little bit more on this legislation.”
Lee asked the committee to send her bill to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments, saying she’s optimistic that Senate and House members can reach agreement on changes to the bill that are acceptable to both, and approve both an amended SB 1382 and salary increases for Idaho judges, which have been held up this session as these issues were negotiated.
Prior to taking up Lee’s bill, the Senate committee unanimously passed SB 1360, which would give Idaho magistrate judges 5% raises next year, with slightly lower raises for higher-level judges. That’s based on a calculation to match the raises lawmakers are approving for state employees this year.
Lee said, “A number of people, myself included, have been looking at why judges are not applying for these positions.” Salary is one concern, she said. “The application process is also another.”
The committee voted along party lines to send SB 1382 to the Senate’s amending order, with both Wintrow and Burgoyne opposing the move.
In a Feb. 28 letter to the Gov. Brad Little, House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan urged all three branches of state government to come together to examine the process before any changes are approved. “We want to avoid piecemeal changes, which could inadvertently create unintended consequences on our recruitment and judicial selection process,” Bevan wrote.
Lee told the committee, “What I’m offering you today are some very narrow policy questions, and they are narrow policy questions for the Legislature.”
After the committee hearing, Lee said, “I think this is going to get people to the table.”
“We need to be studying this issue in this state,” she said. “Sometimes, advancing legislation gets people discussing it.”