BOISE — Lawmakers worked all day and into the evening Wednesday trying to wrap up this year’s legislative session, but they didn’t quite get there.
Major legislation advanced or passed, however, including a statewide handsfree law for drivers on cell phones. If, as expected, the Senate approves the now House-passed bill — it already overwhelmingly passed a near-identical one — and Gov. Brad Little signs it into law, Idaho would join 22 other states and the District of Columbia in requiring drivers using cell phones to use them only in hands-free mode.
“I think it’s important to send a signal out to people that when you’re on your cell phone and you’re in traffic, it’s dangerous,” said Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, the bill’s lead House sponsor.
The bill is backed by law enforcement, the insurance industry and more. All but three Treasure Valley representatives voted in favor of the bill; the three dissenters were Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale; Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; and Steven Harris, R-Meridian.
None of the three spoke during the House debate, but Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said her rural district has little traffic and folks there talk on their cell phones while driving when they hit the areas where they have reception. “It’s just something that we do,” she said.
“You can still talk on your phone,” Palmer said. “It just has to be hands-free.”
The bill, HB 614, has been pending all session; an earlier version of it passed the Senate 30-5 on Feb. 26. Palmer introduced his own version, a House bill that’s identical to the Senate-passed bill except for the addition of an exemption for agriculture.
Here are some highlights from the action at the state Capitol in Wednesday’s marathon lawmaking session, which ran until nearly 8:30 p.m. in the House and close to 9 p.m. in the Senate:
- Tensions ran high and minority Democrats in the House forced the full reading of HB 500a, the transgender athletes bill, after Republicans voted to cut off debate on HB 440a, the anti-affirmative action bill, in the midst of a passionate speech against the bill from Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise. Both bills had earlier passed the House, but needed passage there as amended in the Senate. HB 440a passed on a 56-14 party-line vote; HB 500a passed, 54-16. Both now head to the governor’s desk.
- After a wrenching debate in the House in which some lawmakers shared their grandmother’s stories, others were brought to tears, and others got very angry, the House passed SB 1385, the abortion “trigger” bill, and sent the Senate-passed bill to the governor’s desk. The bill says if Roe vs. Wade is overturned or the U.S. Constitution is amended to allow states to ban abortion, Idaho would immediately criminalize abortion, with felony penalties against doctors and just three exceptions: Rape or incest, if the crimes were reported to authorities, and to save the life of the mother.
- The Wrongful Conviction Act passed the Senate unanimously, won backing from the House for the Senate’s amendments and headed to the governor’s desk. The bill would allow damages for those who are wrongfully convicted and serve time behind bars for crimes they didn’t commit. Christopher Tapp, who spent two decades in prison for an eastern Idaho murder he didn’t commit, was watching the vote from the Senate gallery. “Good senators, liberty demands justice,” said Sen. David Lent, R-Idaho Falls. “We have before us today an opportunity to demand justice for those who have lost their liberty wrongfully.”
- The Senate voted 27-6 in favor of HB 601, the bill from Rep. Megan Blanksma creating new public records exemptions for legislators and public officials. Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said, “Legislators have privacy too. And I think this bill recognizes that some of the things that we do, in our work product and the way that we communicate with one another, and the importance of that process, are protected as well. So I’m going to be supporting this bill.” The House-passed bill now heads to the governor’s desk.
- Newly amended legislation regarding regulations on pesticide spraying passed both the Senate and House unanimously and headed to the governor’s desk. The cropduster industry-backed legislation was amended in the Senate to restore some of the regulations the industry sought to eliminate.
- Lawmakers gave final approval to Gov. Brad Little’s five-year teacher career ladder legislation, which seeks to continue the past five years’ efforts to raise Idaho teacher pay.
- The Senate killed a constitutional amendment to restore law enforcement officers’ ability to make warrantless misdemeanor arrests when they didn’t personally witness the crimes; an Idaho Supreme Court ruling has halted that, affecting hundreds of domestic violence cases. The Senate voted 17-15 in favor of the proposal, but it needed two-thirds to pass.
- New, lower budgets were set for the state Tax Commission and the Division of Building Safety, after the House killed the budget for both agencies, were written by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and hurried out to the House and Senate. Each had passed one of the two houses by the end of the evening.
- The Senate unanimously passed the third version of the higher-education budget, which the House had twice rejected before passing this one. It headed to the governor’s desk; it’s the funding for next year for Idaho’s four-year colleges and universities.
- HB 538, to regulate sales of electronic cigarettes and vaping products in Idaho the same way tobacco sales are regulated, passed the Senate 27-6 and headed to the governor’s desk. The bill had earlier narrowly passed the House, after Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, owner of a vape shop, debated strenuously against it, maintaining that vaping helps people quit smoking and shouldn’t be regulated.
- Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said “We have so many children taking up vaping that it’s just about an epidemic. … We have not done a good job of getting the information out there, letting them know that this is dangerous and addictive. This is a good start.”
- The Senate killed SB 1277a, the obscure bill that the House amended into a measure raising the homeowner’s exemption from property taxes while also cutting $32 million out of county budgets, by unanimous consent. It also voted 31-1 in favor of SB 1417, the bill to increase the “circuit breaker” property tax break for Idaho’s low-income elderly and disabled residents. Senate GOP Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said, “This piece can’t wait — it shouldn’t wait.”
House GOP leaders have been miffed about the Senate introducing its own tax-related bills, but the House never introduced anything on either the circuit breaker, which hasn’t been updated since 2006, though multiple bills had been awaiting introduction in the House Revenue & Taxation Committee since the start of the session.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “I’m thinking it is tax relief for those that need it the most, so hopefully the House will consider it.”