BOISE — Idaho’s contentious legislative session all but ended Thursday night on a sour note, as House Republicans voted down Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb’s “Too Great for Hate” specialty license plate bill, which had won broad support and would have benefited the Wassmuth Center and its Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
All but one of the 32 House Republicans voting “no” previously voted “yes” on Feb. 24 for a new “Choose Life” specialty license plate to benefit an anti-abortion group, and that bill’s already been signed into law.
“Well, clearly, it wasn't about license plates,” Buckner-Webb said afterward. “I think it had to do with what it said: Too Great for Hate. Which is unfortunate. We've have thought that would have been a unifying cry for all of us.”
“I'm not going to throw labels around,” said Buckner-Webb, a retiring senator who’s also the only African-American member of the Idaho Legislature. “But I will tell you that there is a problem.” She said much legislation this year was "focused directly on underserved and under-represented populations … and this seems to be the same thing. Even though this is saying we are all too great to hate."
That House vote was the House’s final action on legislation for the year, but the House still hasn’t adjourned for the session – though the Senate has, marking the moment at 6:33 p.m. Thursday with a bang of the gavel and a round of applause.
After the license plate vote, the House GOP immediately went into a closed-door caucus, but after it emerged, no further action was taken on SB 1297, the license plate bill, such as a motion for reconsideration — which would have had to come from someone who voted on the prevailing side. Instead, the bill was returned to the Senate, where Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill received it and quietly ordered it to be filed.
Asked about reconsideration, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said, “It just didn’t happen, and there you go.”
House Republicans went back and forth on whether to adjourn for the session Thursday night like the Senate did – and risk the chance that Gov. Brad Little might veto some of the bills they’ve passed this session, including two controversial transgender bills, without them having a chance to override the veto. Bedke told the House, “We know what’s at stake here and what’s at play. It won’t be us that blinks, however.”
Little, asked about that as he held a press conference in his office late Thursday on the spread of coronavirus, said, “The question is unrelated to the subject of the press conference, but I will tell you the Constitution gives me five days after delivery, and I think there’s still bills coming in over here.” He noted that the Idaho Constitution also specifies that governors have 10 days to sign or veto bills, or let them become law without the governor’s signature, after the legislative session adjourns for the year.
“I have told them that we will get to ‘em , but today I’ve been tied up in this very issue (coronavirus) and tomorrow I’m going to be making stops at all the health districts all around the state,” Little said. “I think that was part of the infinite wisdom of our forefathers when they established the Constitution, to give the executive branch time to consider the legislation.”
Democrats from both houses and House Republicans both held end-of-session press conferences late Thursday afternoon. Bedke said he counted “a number of successes” during the session, from replenishing the state’s rainy-day funds to setting an “austere” state budget.
At the Democrats’ press conference, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “I feel the session was marked by tone-deafness and missed opportunities. Our colleagues took a hard right turn into divisive social issues.” Plus, she said, with the spreading coronavirus, “It was frankly embarrassing that the Legislature remained in session until today,” and not to address pressing, “bread and butter” issues like property taxes, transportation and health care, “but rather to ban transgender athletes, ban affirmative action, and to pass a prospective abortion ban that contains no exception for the health of the mother.”
Here are some of the other developments from Thursday, the 74th day of this year’s legislative session:
- The Senate voted 24-7 in favor of HB 614, sending to the governor’s desk the bill creating a statewide hands-free law for drivers on cell phones. If the governor signs it, Idaho would join 22 states plus the District of Columbia in having a statewide hands-free law for drivers.
- Two property tax relief bills, one to raise the homeowner’s exemption and restore its indexing to inflation, and the other to increase the “circuit breaker” property tax break for the low-income elderly for the first time since 2006, both died. The Senate pulled the homeowners’ bill after it was clear the House wouldn’t pass it. It had passed the circuit breaker bill a day earlier on a 31-1 vote, but the House referred it to the House Ways & Means Committee to die without further action.
- Among those pressing Little to veto HB 500a, the bill to ban transgender women or girls from participating in school sports on teams that match their gender identity, were four major Idaho employers — Chobani, Clif Bar, HP and Micron — who signed a letter hand-delivered to Little’s office Thursday afternoon urging a veto; and a Duke University law professor whose work is cited three times in the bill, who said the bill’s sponsors misrepresented her research and the bill shouldn’t become law. “No other state has enacted such a flat prohibition against transgender athletes, and Idaho shouldn’t either,” wrote Doriane Lambelet Coleman, in a letter co-authored with Olympic champion Nancy Hogshead-Makar.