BOISE – When the Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday on challenges to far-reaching anti-abortion laws that are poised to take effect in Idaho later this month, two separate sets of lawyers will argue the state’s side, both at state taxpayers’ expense.

That’s because the Idaho Legislature filed to intervene in all three lawsuits challenging three separate anti-abortion laws passed in the past three years, and retained Nampa attorney Daniel Bower and Las Vegas attorney Monte Neil Stewart to argue specifically on the Legislature’s behalf. And lawmakers this year passed a new law to let either or both houses of the Legislature intervene in lawsuits challenging Idaho laws whenever they choose to do so.

