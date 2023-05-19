With smartphones as our constant companion, their apps working in the background to log our activities and movements, we generate a breadcrumb trail of data wherever we go.
There is growing concern that such data could be subpoenaed by law enforcement officials for the prosecution of abortion cases. In other words, that digital information, including search history and cell phone location data, could provide evidence that a person sought an abortion and even visited an abortion clinic.
One arena where this could come into play is Idaho’s newly minted abortion trafficking law, which prohibits the transport of minors outside of the state in pursuit of abortion services without their parents’ consent. The law took effect In early May and has yet to be challenged in court.
Given the ease with which law enforcement can subpoena location data associated with a particular person’s phone, lawmakers and the Federal Trade Commission have instigated a few strategies to try and protect people’s privacy.
On Wednesday, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell and 11 other U.S Senators reintroduced the “My Body, My Data Act” that would “protect online personal reproductive health data, including location data, search histories, and data collected by fertility apps,” according to a news release about the legislation.
In essence, the bill would limit the types of data that could be collected, and prevent it from being “disclosed or misused,” the release said. The text of the bill says that entities regulated by the Federal Trade Commission would not be allowed to “collect, retain, use, or disclose personal reproductive or sexual health information,” except if doing so is part of the product or service it offers and was requested by the customer that the health information belongs to.
It also says that individuals would have a right to access the information collected about them, as well as having it corrected and deleted.
The bill's text says that “reproductive or sexual health information” includes efforts to research or acquire information, services or supplies, including location data that would indicate that an individual might have gone to a specific location to do so.
The definition also includes health and disease status and diagnoses information, such as “menstruation, ovulation, ability to conceive a pregnancy, whether such individual is sexually active, and whether such individual is engaging in unprotected sex.”
In the release, Cantwell said, “everyone needs strong, enforceable rights to protect their most sensitive health data. We must ensure that companies are doing right by their customers to enforce privacy policies and guarantee that sensitive user data is not being sold to individuals wishing to track down and prosecute people for abortion care.”
The legislation was first introduced in the House in June of last year following the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The bill did not proceed beyond a referral to the House’s Committee on Energy and Commerce, and additional introductory remarks on the measure.
Idahoans have comprised 80% of patients at the Pullman, Washington, Planned Parenthood in recent months, the release said. And the Planned Parenthood in Kennewick, Washington — the closest to Boise prior to the opening of the Ontario, Oregon, clinic — is seeing a 7,000% increase in abortion patients from Idaho compared to this time last year, the release said.
A CLOSER LOOK AT CELL PHONE LOCATION DATA
Cell phone location data can be a useful piece of evidence to prosecutors, said John Rumel, a University of Idaho law professor. However, prosecutors would likely need to bring in an expert who could testify to the data collected and what it shows about a person’s whereabouts, he said.
Cell phone data was used to build a case against Lori Vallow, including illuminating her visit to a Burger King following her brother’s shooting of her husband, Charles Vallow, which was also corroborated with security camera footage.
Law enforcement officials subpoenaed Bryan Kohberger’s cell phone location data, which they allege shows that Kohberger had traveled in the vicinity of a Moscow house "on at least 12 occasions" before allegedly murdering four University of Idaho undergraduate students there, according to the affidavit in the case. (His phone appears to have been turned off ahead of the attack, as reported by the Associated Press.)
Law enforcement would not need the cell phone of the person in question to subpoena location data for it, including for abortion cases, Rumel said.
COMPANIES IN THE CROSSHAIRS
Following the Roe v. Wade decision last year, a myriad of large companies, including Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, pledged to offer abortion-related benefits to their employees.
For example, Apple, the maker of iPhone, said it would pay for the travel costs associated with an employee’s abortion, according to reporting from Forbes. Google said that it would help pay for relocation expenses for an employee living in a state where abortion access was restricted, according to reporting from CNBC.
But collecting, packaging, and selling people’s data is one of the ways tech companies of all kinds make money. Companies have been less eager to agree to stop collecting or selling data that could imply that someone has sought abortion-related care. Last year, a group of 42 Democratic lawmakers asked Google, the maker of Android phones, to halt collecting such data, as reported by CNBC.
The legislation introduced by Cantwell is the latest effort to put the Federal Trade Commission at the center of regulating companies that could be handling health- and abortion-related data. Last year, the FTC sued Sandpoint-based company Kochava, an analytics company that collects location data, according to reporting from AdExchanger.com.
The suit alleged that Kochava collects and makes data available to a general marketplace that is granular enough to show when a person visited potentially sensitive locations, such as a place “that may be used to infer an LGBTQ+ identification,” a domestic violence shelter, a place of worship, or a doctor's office.
This type of information poses a privacy violation to consumers, who may not be aware of how their data is collected or used, the suit said.
“Consumers have no insight into how this data is used — they do not, for example, typically know or understand that the information collected about them can be used to track and map their past movements and that inferences about them and their behaviors will be drawn from this information,” the suit said.
Kochava countersued prior to the FTC’s suit, saying that the FTC was overstepping and that the suit was too broad, according to reporting from AdExchanger.com.
A company official told the Associated Press last year that the company complies with privacy regulations, and that prior to the FTC's filing, it rolled out a new program to block the collection of data at sensitive locations.
In early May, the U.S. District Court Judge in Idaho presiding over the case, B. Lynn Winmill, sided with Kochava, according to reporting from the New York Times. Winmill said he could see the potential for the company's sale of data to violate consumer privacy, but disagreed that there was sufficient evidence to demonstrate that is happening. The decision granted the commission 30 days to refile with additional evidence that strengthens their arguments, according to reporting from the New York Times.