Capitol Building (winter)

The Idaho State Capitol building can be seen through the trees of Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise on Jan. 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LITTLE TO ACT ON BILL MOVING PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY TO MAY

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will have the final say in whether Idaho’s presidential primary election is moved to late May.

Recommended for you

Load comments