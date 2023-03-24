LITTLE TO ACT ON BILL MOVING PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY TO MAY
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will have the final say in whether Idaho’s presidential primary election is moved to late May.
On Thursday, the Idaho Senate voted 23-11 to pass House Bill 138. If passed into law, the bill would move Idaho’s presidential primary election back on the calendar from its current date on the second Tuesday in March until the third Tuesday in May.
Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, sponsored the bill in the Idaho Senate, describing it as a cost-saving measure that could increase voter turnout by consolidating the March primary election with an existing election date in May.
Harris estimated consolidating the March presidential primary election into the May election could save the state $2.7 million every four years.
The bill is written so that it would take effect July 1. That means it would be in effect for the upcoming 2024 presidential primary elections.
Although the bill passed comfortably, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon urged senators to oppose the bill. In a written statement, Moon said passing the bill would diminish Idaho’s influence in presidential primary elections. Moving the primary back to May could also make it so that presidential candidates have mathematically clinched their party’s nomination before Idaho voters even vote in a primary.
“This proposal is being advanced because it will favor the established network of politicians who want to avoid the kind of scrutiny that comes from a primary election where voters are enthusiastic and excited about shaping the future of our state and, potentially, our larger republic,” Moon wrote in a March 2 written statement.
The Idaho House of Representatives previously voted 61-6 to pass the bill moving Idaho’s primary election back.
Once the bill reaches his desk, Little may sign it into law, allow it to become law without his signature or veto it.
A different bill, House Bill 292, a property tax bill, also eliminates the March election for school district bond issues and levies. The Idaho House and Idaho Senate also passed that bill, which is awaiting action by Little as well.
- Clark Corbin, Idaho Capital Sun
THIRD MEDICAID BUDGET PASSES COMMITTEE
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee passed a third Medicaid budget on Thursday afternoon, after co-chair Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said the budget passed on Wednesday didn’t have the legislative support to make it to the governor’s desk.
Thursday’s budget is largely the same as the budget passed Wednesday, with two major changes: The removal of $2.2 million for cost containment implementation, and the addition of $500,000 from the Millennium Income Fund to establish a task force to make recommendations for a Medicaid managed care program. House Concurrent Resolution 9, which is currently sitting in the Senate, would establish that task force.
The $4.5 billion proposed budget includes $3 billion in federal funds, $856 million in state general funds, and $675 in dedicated funds.
The first Medicaid budget failed on the House floor on Monday.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, and Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, both submitted alternate budgets that would have kept the funds for cost containment. During Wednesday’s hearing, both had argued in favor of the funds, pointing out private sector insurance companies have multiple claim adjusters who successfully keep costs down.
“We may see millions of dollars reduced if it works properly,” Furniss said Thursday.
Nash’s budget additionally reduced the Medicaid budget by just $1 million to account for disenrollment. The approved budget includes a $152 million reduction to account for Idahoans who are no longer eligible for Medicaid and will be removed from the Medicaid rolls during the redetermination process over the next few months.
Furniss’s budget failed on an 8-12 vote, while Nash’s failed 3-12.
The successful budget, sponsored by Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, and Sen. Julie Van Orden, R-Pingree, passed 13-7. It must pass both the House and Senate before reaching the governor’s desk.
- Melissa Davlin, Idaho Reports
LEGISLATURE APPROVES PUBLIC DEFENSE OVERHAUL
A multi-year effort to redesign Idaho’s public defense system from the ground up passed the Senate on Thursday. The bill to create an Office of the State Public Defender now advances to the governor’s desk.
The U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment states that all criminal defendants have the right to an attorney if they cannot afford one. Historically, the state of Idaho has made the counties responsible for providing public defense.
“The state cannot ultimately delegate that responsibility to the counties,” Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said. “We recognize that.”
Lakey, who carried the legislation in the Senate, reviewed the history of Idaho’s public defense reforms. The ACLU of Idaho is carrying a class action lawsuit that alleges the existing system provides unconstitutional defense. That case is set for trial before the Idaho Supreme Court next year.
While passing the bill to establish a statewide defense system marks a huge step in the process, leadership acknowledged it will take many more years to make the new system fully satisfactory.
“This is one of those matters that’s going to be a multi-year project, and it already has been,” Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said. “I think we have to take that step.”
Some senators were still hesitant about making the leap from a local system to a state-managed one.
“I’m afraid the new system will be too bureaucratic,” Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, said. “In the interest of keeping control at the grassroots level ... I’m going to be voting no on this bill.”
“I think there hasn’t been enough participation by or listening to the public defenders,” Sen. Phil Hart, R-Kellogg, said. “I just think this bill is not quite ready.”
The bill ultimately passed with a 29-6 vote. If signed into law, it would establish a temporary advisory board to help transition to the new system by October 2024.
- Logan Finney, Idaho Reports