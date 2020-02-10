Idaho visitors could see big hike in hunting, fishing fees
Legislation significantly increasing what it will cost nonresidents to hunt deer and elk in Idaho headed to the full Senate on Monday.
The Senate Resources and Environment Committee approved the measure that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says resident hunters asked for so there will be less overcrowding in the field.
"Hunt satisfaction reported by many resident hunters has declined to the point where the (Idaho Fish and Game) Commission has made finding relief for this problem one of their highest priorities," Paul Kline, a deputy director at the Department of Fish and Game, told lawmakers.
Fish and Game is doing that by capping how many nonresidents can hunt deer and elk. But that will result in reducing Fish and Game revenue with fewer nonresident hunters. Estimates put the loss at $5.4 million and $9 million a year.
To make up for that, Fish and Game is increasing hunting and fishing costs for nonresidents.
Most notably, the costs for elk and deer hunting are going up dramatically, which are the two most profitable areas for Idaho Fish and Game. An elk tag for a nonresident hunter would cost $650. A fishing license would cost about $106.
Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told the committee that the increases, which are the first in 10 years for nonresidents, put the state more in line with what neighboring states charge nonresidents for hunting and fishing.
"Fishing in this state is as good if not better than in most of our other Western states," Schreiver told lawmakers.
—Keith Ridler, Associated Press
Zollinger pushes for limits on forced annexations
The House Local Government Committee voted Monday to print a bill from Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, to require two-thirds support from the affected property owners before a city can annex land.
"This country was based on property rights," Zollinger said.
Zollinger's bill contains some exceptions, notably for properties that are already receiving city utilities, which cities could still annex without the owner's consent. However, it would end forced annexations in most other cases. Idaho, Zollinger said, is one of just three states that allow annexations without the owner's consent.
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, the sole dissenting vote, said he worried about the effect the bill would have on cities, giving the example of a single property owner who could block the annexation of a non-contiguous parcel that is needed for economic development, such as Hewlett Packard in Boise.
“Property rights are certainly important, but in this country, there’s always a balance between the (individual) … and the community as a whole as well,” he said.
—Nathan Brown, Post Register
Mortimer proposes committee to study school standards
The Senate Education Committee voted Monday to introduce a bill creating a committee to study Idaho's school content standards and recommend new ones.
The committee voted unanimously to print the bill, which is being sponsored by Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls. The resolution comes at a controversial time for Idaho's education standards — the House Education Committee voted last week to get rid of the Idaho Content Standards, the state's version of Common Core adopted in 2011. However, under the Legislature's rulemaking process both the House and Senate would have to sign off to repeal them.
Mortimer said he hasn’t reached any deals with the House on his proposal but hopes it can provide a path forward.
“I’m extremely hopeful this will come to some resolution, and the House will look at this in a favorable light or bring something that will work for them,” he said.
Mortimer said he expects it would take at least a year or two to develop new standards. He said he thinks it is important to start the process and bring people involved in education together to talk about it.
“I hope that it’s more rigorous,” he said. “I hope that it’s more beneficial to all our education stakeholders.”
Whatever happens with the bill, Mortimer said he plans to hold a committee hearing on the current standards either later this week or next week.
—Nathan Brown, Post Register
House panel kills public notice bill
A bill to let government entities publish public notices online instead of in a newspaper failed in the House State Affairs Committee on Monday.
The committee voted 7-7 on whether to send the bill to the full House, killing it.
Sponsor Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said it would give local governments an option and save them money. The rate to run a public notice is set by state statute and hasn't changed since 2008.
"I think this bill is good for citizens," said Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard. "I think we all see that newspapers are a dinosaur. We are all subsidizing an industry, just like the film industry."
The only people who testified against the bill, Scott said, were representatives of the newspaper industry.
“We all know we’re going to see our names in there if we vote against this bill,” she said.
Several newspaper publishers testified against the bill.
“You can’t just hang a page on a tree in the digital forest and have many people find it,” said Pam Morris, publisher of the Idaho Mountain Express in Ketchum.
Travis Quast, the publisher of the Post Register, Idaho State Journal and Adams Publishing Group’s other eastern Idaho newspapers, said he and other stakeholders have been working with Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, on a compromise bill that hasn’t yet been introduced. Raybould sponsored a similar bill in 2019 that didn’t pass and has been working with interested parties in the interim.
Matt Davison, publisher of the Idaho Press, Boise Weekly and other Boise-area weeklies, said newspapers are “the first draft of history," and there is value in memorializing public notes for all time in them. His readership has been going up, he said.
“People are reading newspapers now more than ever before,” he said.
Several similar bills have been brought to the same committee over the past few sessions, only to not pass. Armstrong compared it to when school districts run the same bond multiple times in a row, calling it a way to wear down the voters.
“We seem to be doing the same thing with this bill,” he said.
Armstrong also said he wanted to wait to see Raybould's bill.
—Nathan Brown, Post Register
Little may seek funds for teacher salary increases
Gov. Brad Little could soon roll out a new five-year teacher pay plan that provides upward of $225 million in additional state support for teacher salaries.
Details on the proposal are still being finalized. However, a bill will likely be introduced once the House and Senate education committees wrap up their work on the school content standards and other administrative rules.
“We’re a week or two away from moving forward,” said Greg Wilson, Little’s education policy adviser. “We just have to make sure we have legislative support.”
The Our Kids, Idaho’s Future education task force in 2018 recommended that the “career ladder” teacher pay plan be expanded to include a third tier for veteran teachers. It proposed state funding be raised to $40,000 for beginning teacher, $50,000 for mid-level teachers and $60,000 for veteran educators.
Little’s plan essentially mirrors that recommendation.
“What we’ve been discussing is $60,000 or a little above,” Wilson said.
He noted that the career ladder currently tops out at $53,500. That’s the maximum amount of state funding school districts receive, even for veteran teachers with master’s degrees. For most teachers, though, the maximum is $50,000.
If districts want to pay more than that — or, like Lewiston and Moscow, need to pay more to remain competitive — they have to make up the difference themselves, primarily through local supplemental levies or discretionary funds. Those that can’t pay more risk losing veteran teachers to more affluent districts.
Little hopes to enact the legislation this session, but he’ll have to overcome the concerns about fiscal impact and accountability, which remain in force.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, for example, noted that lawmakers have boosted K-12 funding by $600 million since 2014, or 45 percent, with much of that going to teacher salaries.
“I’m sure that’s been a welcomed addition to their paychecks, and I don’t begrudge that,” Bedke said. “But I also don’t know that we’ve moved the needle (on student achievement). So where’s the accountability? I’d like it if kids were reading at grade level by the end of third grade. That would give me something I could point to.”
—William Spence, Lewiston Tribune
House revenue committee rejects Idaho food tax proposals
Two attempts to introduce bills to repeal Idaho grocery taxes on food failed Monday and another was withdrawn by its sponsor, leaving only one grocery tax relief bill pending in the Legislature.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee rejected holding a hearing on proposed bills by Republican Reps. Priscilla Giddings and Randy Armstrong, effectively eliminating both of them.
Both would have repealed the state’s 6% sales tax on food bought in grocery stores. Both bills would have also repealed the the tax credit Idaho residents can take to offset state taxes they pay for food bought in stores.
Some committee members said Giddings’ proposal involved an impossible labyrinth of food definitions on what could be taxed.
Armstrong’s proposed bill was seen as an overall tax increase because it took away the tax credit and increased the types of foods that could be taxed.
Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, who voted against introducing the earlier two bills, then withdrew his proposed bill after deciding that a bill introduced last month by Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke that raises the grocery tax credit for Idaho residents is the best way forward. Essentially, that bill increases the amount of money Idaho residents are allowed to recover on taxes paid when buying food by taking a credit on their Idaho tax form. Visitors to the state cannot get the tax credit.
“I would much rather give back Idaho citizens more than they’re paying in sales tax on groceries through a credit than subsidize somebody that’s here recreating in our state or here illegally,” said Moyle after the meeting.
Under the one surviving bill, the state’s grocery tax credit that can be deducted from taxes for Idaho residents would jump by $15 for senior citizens and $35 for everyone else, to a maximum of $135.
The change would mean Idaho taxpayers could purchase on average $187.50 in groceries per month and recoup the 6% of taxes they paid. That adds up to $2,250 per family member annually.
The change would cost the state nearly $50 million annually. That money would come from the internet sales tax. Its proceeds have been set aside for tax relief.
That bill is awaiting a hearing in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
—Keith Ridler, Associated Press
Idaho Lawmakers eye plan for taxing exempt properties
Legislation for a constitutional amendment introduced Monday could end up reducing some property taxes by removing exemptions for others.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee gave the OK for the resolution that would allow legislation to bring into the property tax pool government properties leased by third parties.
Democratic Rep. John Gannon as an example says taxing those properties in Boise could result in a 2% reduction overall for city residents and about 1% for the county.
Specifically, the constitutional amendment would require any new revenue be used to reduce levy rates on all properties in the district.
The resolution will have to pass both the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority and then be approved by voters.
Property taxes have been among the top issues this legislative session. Some residents have said they're being priced out of their homes as values increase and property taxes go up.
—Keith Ridler, Associated Press