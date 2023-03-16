MONKS debating in House by Brian (copy)

Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, debates in the Idaho House in 2022.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

Originally published March 16 on Idaho Reports.The House Revenue & Taxation Committee introduced several pieces of new legislation on Thursday, addressing taxes on tobacco products and certain types of property.

“We’re going to try to move these as soon as we can,” said chairman Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, noting the late point in the session that lawmakers hope to wrap up before the end of March.

