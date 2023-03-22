State of the Judiciary address

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan delivers his annual State of the Judiciary address to legislators Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Idaho State Capitol. While addressing various challenges facing the judiciary, he also highlighted a number of successes, including treatment court outcomes.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The budget writers of the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee on Wednesday approved a budget bill for an increase in judicial salaries. The budget is a trailer to HB 348. 

Last session, the Legislature adjourned having approved pay raises for every state employee other than judges, the Idaho Press previously reported. A bill that passed both chambers tied judicial pay increases to substantial changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and judge-selection process; Gov. Brad Little vetoed the bill.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments