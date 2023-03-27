Idaho Senate Sept 2022

The Idaho Senate debates the tax cut and education funding bill during the 2022 special session on Sept. 1, 2022.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho Senate passed a bill Monday to ban all gender-affirming medical care for transgender children in a 22-12 vote.

House Bill 71, dubbed the “Vulnerable Child Protection Act,” now heads back to the House for concurrence on an amendment made in the Senate.

Recommended for you

Load comments