The Idaho Senate passed a bill Monday to ban all gender-affirming medical care for transgender children in a 22-12 vote.
House Bill 71, dubbed the “Vulnerable Child Protection Act,” now heads back to the House for concurrence on an amendment made in the Senate.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, would prohibit surgeries for transgender children, as well as the use of hormone blocking medications commonly referred to as puberty blockers, and a variety of other medications used for transgender therapies. The therapies would be allowed for medically verifiable disorders.
Should the bill pass, any person guilty of providing the care to a transgender child could be punished by up to 10 years in prison.
The House passed a similar bill last year, but the Senate declined to hear it. Last year’s bill carried a harsher penalty of life in prison.
Multiple legislators addressed the high rate of suicide among transgender people, while others focused on parental rights.
Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, said she met with the parents of transgender children in her district. After hearing “bill after bill” about parental rights this session, Wright Hartgen said, she couldn’t keep up with the flip-flopping in the body.
“I represent my entire district, not just the people like me,” Wright Hartgen said. “I represent them all.”
Gender dysphoria is medically diagnosed when a person’s experienced gender, or gender identity, does not match the gender associated with their biological sex at birth.
Sen. Treg Bernt, R-Meridian, said he has a relative who transitioned, and the legislation hit close for him.
“I will always favor parental rights,” he said. “And if I’m going to err, I will always err on the side of freedom.”
Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, said gender dysphoria is a mental health disorder and should be treated as one. He compared it to his diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder after his time in Afghanistan.
“I was diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Post traumatic stress disorder. Combat operations in Afghanistan, and I was a wreck,” Adams said. “It took years and years and years and years of therapy. And not once did any of my physicians, my doctors, tell me, ‘You actually are still in Afghanistan when you wake up.’”
Adams argued the law needed to based on what is “real.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, took issue with taking treatment options away from physicians.
“I’m sorry, but I trust the parents and the doctors more than I trust this Legislature to get this right,” Ward-Engelking said.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the 988 crisis line for help.
- Ruth Brown, Idaho Reports
Senate State Affairs advances ‘abortion trafficking’ bill for amendmentsSenate State Affairs on Monday advanced a bill that would make it a crime for an adult to assist a juvenile in getting an abortion without their parent’s consent.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, sponsored HB 242, which passed the House in a 57-12 vote.
The bill made it out of Senate State Affairs on a party line vote with only Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, voting against it.
Any person convicted of “abortion trafficking” would face a felony crime punishable by two to five years in prison.
All abortion is illegal in Idaho, with rare exceptions for reported rape, incest and so save the life of the mother.
The bill also includes a civil cause of action that allows a lawsuit to be brought against the medical professional who assisted in giving an abortion under these circumstances for no less than $20,000. The lawsuit may be brought by a relative of the terminated fetus, including the father, sibling, grandparents, or aunt or uncle. The lawsuit may not be brought by the father if the pregnancy is result of rape or incest, but could still be brought by a family member of the rapist.
The nearest out-of-state abortion clinics for most Idahoans are in Oregon and Washington. In Washington, minors can legally get an abortion without parental consent. In Oregon, girls 15 and older can get an abortion without parental consent, but girls 14 and younger do need parental permission. Montana law requires parental permission, but that law is temporarily enjoined by a court order, meaning the policy isn’t in effect. Wyoming and Utah have bans on elective abortions.
Megan Wold from Right to Life Idaho presented some of the amendments proposed in the committee. Among the amendments, the bill would no longer impact people who work for health insurance companies and offer information about insurance coverage, Wold said.
It also allows physicians to use their insurance policy, should they need it, according to Wold.
Wintrow asked why the case was still structured as an affirmative defense, meaning a person could be charged and would need to defend themselves, even if the parent consented to the abortion.
“The bill is structured as an affirmative defense, but any prosecutor is going to know their case before they bring it and knowing that a parent can consent to this, no prosecutor is going to bring a case knowing the parent will say ‘I consented to this treatment,’” Wold said. “On the ground, it’s not going to make a difference.”
Samantha Doty, a physician’s assistant with Stanton Healthcare, testified in support of the bill. Stanton Healthcare is a “life-affirming” crisis pregnancy center.
“About 5% of all of our pregnant clients at Stanton Healthcare are under the age of 18,” Doty said. “These women come to us scared out of their minds, searching desperately for help. Most of them have not shared the news of their pregnancy with their parents and they are extremely vulnerable seeking direction for the next steps.”
Doty argued minors can be easily influenced, depending on who they turn to in crisis.
Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, state director for the Planned Parenthood Alliance, testified in opposition to the bill.
“This policy will discourage young people from asking trusted adults for help and puts young people who do not feel safe disclosing a pregnancy to their parents at risk,” she said.
DelliCarpini-Tolman argued it is a dangerous suggestion that a person could face prosecution in Idaho for helping someone access health care that is legal in another state.
“The mere suggestion that the state would consider prosecuting someone for assisting a young person access a safe, legal medical care in another state flies in the face of the American democratic system and sets an incredibly dangerous statutory precedent,” she said.
The bill moves forward to the Senate for possible amendment.