One sitting state representative in the Treasure Valley went down to defeat in the primary on Tuesday night, as Julie Yamamoto defeated second-term state Rep. Jarom Wagoner, R-Caldwell, in a close race.
Yamamoto is a longtime teacher and school principal from Caldwell who recently retired after a 32-year career in Canyon County schools. Wagoner, who also serves on the Caldwell City Council, is the former city planner. The winner will face Democrat Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson of Caldwell in November, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Meanwhile, there were several hotly contested races for open seats, with Ben Adams of Nampa winning a four-way GOP primary race for the Nampa House seat vacated by 10-term GOP Rep. Gary Collins; Chris Mathias of Boise leading two other Democratic candidates for an open House seat in Boise’s North End; and Greg Ferch leading two other Republicans for an open House seat in West Boise’s District 21.
Adams is a 30-year-old veteran of two terms in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.
Mathias, 42, is a former Boise State University student body president and a Coast Guard veteran with both a law degree and a Ph.D. in law and public policy, who served as chief academic officer for Idaho’s State Board of Education for three years. He now works remotely from Boise for the University of California-Santa Cruz on the Smarter Balanced Assessment, the student testing program that Idaho schools use.
In an unusual twist, a third Democratic candidate, Charlene Taylor, filed for the office, but decided on April 14 to suspend her campaign — too late to be removed from the ballot. The lone female candidate among the three, she still drew support, but ran third; Jeff Gabica was in 2nd place.
Ferch is a chiropractor and former Ada County GOP chairman.
In other open-seat races, Colin Nash led Geoff Stephenson by a large margin for the District 16 House seat vacated by the retirement of 1st-term Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise; Ali Rabe, head of the Jesse Tree nonprofit that helps people threatened with eviction, also held a large margin over Adriel Martinez in the race for the District 17 Senate seat vacated by the retirement of three-term Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise.
Canyon County finished counting ballots by 9:40 p.m., while Ada County was still tallying ballots as of press time.
Below are unofficial results as of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday:
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 9
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Ryan Kerby of New Plymouth (incumbent) - 685 votes (60.8%)
Jim Smith of Fruitland - 439 votes (38.9%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 10
State Senator Republican Primary:
Jim Rice of Caldwell (incumbent) - 2,790 votes (75.3%)
Christopher Trakel of Caldwell - 904 votes (24.4%)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Jarom Wagoner of Caldwell (incumbent) - 1,571 votes (41.5%)
Julie Yamamoto of Caldwell - 2,194 votes (58%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 11
State Senator Republican Primary:
Scott Brock of Middleton - 2,916 votes (35.3%)
Zach Brooks of Kuna - 1,622 votes (19.6%)
Patti Anne Lodge of Caldwell (incumbent) - 3,694 votes (44.8%)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Scott Syme of Wilder (incumbent) - 5,458 votes (67.1%)
Mila Wood of Caldwell - 2,659 votes (32.6%)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Kirk Adams of Middleton - 3,313 votes (40.8%)
Tammy Nichols of Middleton (incumbent) - 4,782 votes (58.9%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 12
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Machele Hamilton of Nampa - 1,146 votes (26.2%)
Rick Youngblood of Nampa (incumbent) - 3,219 votes (73.6%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 13
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Ben Adams of Nampa - 2,712 votes (49.2%)
Kim Keller of Nampa - 1,619 votes (29.1%)
Randy Jackson of Nampa - 560 votes (10.1%)
Kenny Wroten of Nampa - 622 votes (11.2%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 14
State Senator Republican Primary:
C. Scott Grow of Eagle (incumbent) - 4,516 votes (52.9%)
Ted Hill of Eagle - 4,023 votes (47.1%)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Gayann DeMordaunt of Eagle (incumbent) - 4,709 votes (56.8%)
Josh Tanner of Eagle - 3,576 votes (43.2%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 15
State Senator Republican Primary:
Sarah Clendenon of Boise - 833 votes (23.8%)
Fred Martin of Boise (incumbent) - 2,669 votes (76.2%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 16
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:
Colin Nash of Boise - 2,178 votes (80.1%)
Geoff Stephenson of Boise - 542 votes (19.9%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 17
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Adriel Martinez of Boise - 525 votes (24.9%)
Ali Rabe of Boise - 1,587 votes (75.1%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 18
State Senator Republican Primary:
Mark Bost of Boise - 1,237 votes (49.2%)
Joseph Crowell of Boise - 617 votes (24.6%)
Hilary Lee of Boise - 659 votes (26.2%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 19
State Representative Democratic Party, Position B:
Jeff Gabica of Boise - 1,525 votes (25.9%)
Chris Mathias of Boise - 3,739 votes (63.6%)
Charlene Taylor of Boise* - 617 votes (10.5%)
(*Withdrew from campaign in April, but name still appeared on ballot)
State Representative Republican Party, Position B:
James Jacobson of Boise - 1,310 votes (62.9%)
Gary Parent II of Boise - 772 votes (37.1%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 20
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Dawn Maglish of Meridian - 1,139 votes (24.3%)
Joe A. Palmer of Meridian (incumbent) - 3,549 votes (75.7%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 21
State Senator Republican Primary:
Regina Bayer of Meridian (incumbent) - 2,566 votes (52%)
Wendy Webb of Meridian - 2,365 votes (48%)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Greg Ferch of Boise - 2,372 votes (48.9%)
Eli Hodson of Boise - 965 votes (19.9%)
Brenda Palmer of Meridian - 1,516 votes (31.2%)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT No. 22
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Chris Bruce of Kuna - 1,215 votes (30%)
John Vander Woude of Nampa (incumbent) - 2,830 votes (70%)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Jason Monks of Meridian (incumbent) - 2,528 votes (62%)
Heidi Sorenson of Kuna - 1,549 votes (38%)