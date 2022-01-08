BOISE – With state coffers overflowing, Idaho lawmakers say the legislative session that begins Monday will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make historic policy changes and investments that will improve Idahoans’ lives.
“It’s going to be an opportunity for us to do some things that we’ve never been able to do for education, tax relief, and for our transportation infrastructure at the state and the local levels,” said Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. Efforts to address other major issues in the state, from declining access to child care to an affordable housing crisis, also are in the works.
Said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, “We are in a rare situation financially, between our general fund surplus and the federal moneys, and we have a chance to make investments in our state that will pay dividends for decades.”
But the legislative session also will take place in an election year, at a time of increasingly polarized politics and heated rhetoric. Every seat in the Legislature is on the ballot this year, as is every statewide office. The May primary election looms, with the candidate filing period opening Feb. 28, in the midst of the legislative session.
“It’s going to get in the way,” said Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello. “And it causes me a lot of concern. Every hour we spend talking about some made-up social issue that lacks support of data, facts, science, that’s done to play to a base, that’s done to get clicks and donations … is an hour we do not spend getting real work done for Idaho families.”
The challenges are large, and the stakes are high. Here are some of the top issues lawmakers and Gov. Brad Little are looking to address this session, which opens when Little gives his State of the State and budget message on Monday, laying out the agenda for lawmakers’ deliberations:
EDUCATION
Funding public schools is the top task the Idaho Constitution assigns to the state Legislature, and it’s the single largest slice of Idaho’s state budget. But it also can be fraught with politics. Last year, fights over claims of liberal indoctrination in public schools and colleges in Idaho, fanned by the right-wing Idaho Freedom Foundation lobbying group, complicated debates on school and college funding that otherwise had wide support.
School budgets were held up until lawmakers approved a bill forbidding indoctrination in critical race theory in public education in the state. “It’s law now,” Little said Friday. “Even the authors, in part of the debate, recognized it was not well defined, critical race theory wasn’t an issue. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be aware of it.”
“We do that a lot in Idaho,” the governor said. “Something happens in another state, something gets a lot of play, and people get concerned about it and try to set up a blocking maneuver.”
“I’m much more concerned about the other aspects of education, and that’s why I was uncomfortable with the debate,” Little said. “It made it sound like all the teachers were trying to indoctrinate these children rather than teaching the fundamentals of education, which is my No. 1 priority.”
Little said his top priority for education for the coming year is addressing “learning loss and a continued emphasis on literacy,” while also making sure Idaho kids emerge from school ready for college or careers.
This may be the year that Idaho lawmakers finally fund full-day kindergarten, something most Idaho school districts already offer in at least some of their schools, but only through a funding patchwork that varies from voter-approved supplemental property tax levies to charging tuition to parents.
“I think there’s a good effort going on between the House and the Senate” on full-day kindergarten, Winder said. “It started during the last session. So I think there is a very good possibility that it could happen this year.”
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “We have some of the very best of our legislators working very hard on this issue, so I’m very optimistic.”
Bipartisan legislation to fund optional full-day kindergarten statewide was proposed last year, at a cost of around $40 million a year, but didn’t advance. Since then, the concept has been endorsed by the state Board of Education and the state superintendent of schools.
“I think something will take place” this year, Little said. “I’m not the world’s best vote counter, but I’m good enough I think it’ll be addressed in some way, shape or form.”
TAXES
With a state general fund budget surplus now estimated at $1.6 billion, lawmakers are itching to cut taxes, on the heels of last year’s largest-ever state income tax cut. Last year’s bill included both a $220 million one-time tax rebate for every Idaho taxpayer who filed a state return in 2019, and permanent rate cuts trimming $163 million a year in taxes. A similar plan is being eyed again this year.
“Everybody knows that there’ll be a tax package,” said Bedke, who called for debating tax-cut legislation in January, rather than waiting until the end of the session. Idaho’s legislative session usually runs around three months, but last year’s was the longest in state history, running through mid-May, then reconvening again in November, for a final official total of a 311-day run.
Minority Democrats said Idahoans aren’t asking for more income tax cuts. “I’m not seeing a public outcry for it, but property tax relief – absolutely,” said Ruchti.
Burgoyne said, “I think you’d have pretty good consensus in the Legislature, if we put together the income tax cuts that I think the Republicans want with the property tax cuts that the people want. And I think we can afford to do that.”
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, who pushed unsuccessfully last year for property tax relief legislation backed by an array of interests including local governments, said, “I hope to get real property tax relief for homeowners this year.”
He noted that homeowners have seen their property tax bills skyrocket while other types of property has seen decreases, since the Legislature in 2016 capped the state’s homeowner’s exemption from property taxes. That move, which ended indexed increases in the exemption tied to housing prices, came just before Idaho housing prices soared.
“It really needs recalibrating back to where it was seven years ago,” Skaug said.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the new Senate co-chair of the Legislature’s joint budget committee, said he wants to hear from constituents as to whether they want income tax cuts or property tax cuts. “We need to be very thoughtful,” he said, saying the state’s flush financial picture creates a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for both tax relief and investments in the state’s future.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said, “We’re working on income tax reductions and probably rebates again like we did last year. We’re going to give a lot of it back to the people where it came from.”
Bedke said as far as property tax relief, “there are certain responsibilities that the state has delegated to the counties.” That, he said, may be “a better place to start” to provide relief to local property taxpayers without creating inequities between different parts of the state. “Maybe the court system and the public defense system,” he said, could be “shifted back to the general fund,” meaning the state, rather than local property taxpayers, would cover the costs.
Little said changes will be made to last year’s last-minute, sweeping property-tax bill, HB 389, which slightly increased the homeowner’s exemption while cutting back the “circuit breaker” tax relief program for low-income seniors, placing new limits on local government budgets in fast-growing communities, and granting new tax breaks to developers and businesses.
“I signed it with some trepidation,” the governor said. “The circuit-breaker deal was really problematic in it. Hopefully it’ll be addressed earlier on in the session than it was last year.”
COVID-19 AND VACCINE MANDATES
Idaho has no vaccine mandates, but some lawmakers have been strongly pressing for legislation forbidding such mandates and attempting to restrict businesses from requiring vaccines for workers or customers. Numerous such bills were introduced when lawmakers reconvened for three days in November, but none passed other than a non-binding memorial objecting to the Biden administration’s national vaccine mandate proposals.
Lawmakers plan to convene their session in person with no mask requirements or other precautions, as they did last year; last year also saw a Statehouse COVID-19 outbreak that led to an abrupt and unprecedented 18-day shutdown of the session.
With the fast-spreading omicron variant of the virus hitting Idaho, “My guess is it’ll probably come through the Legislature … because it’s going through everywhere, and we’ll have to take a week break,” Skaug said.
Little said, “The omicron variant is very concerning. … Our positivity rate is going way up.” However, he noted that he has no control over what happens on the third and fourth floors of the state Capitol, where lawmakers meet.
Last year, the State of the State address was delivered remotely because of the pandemic; this year, it’ll be back to an in-person address to a joint session of the Legislature in the House chamber.
“It’s going to be pretty close to standard operating procedure,” the governor said.
Little said his position on legislating what businesses can do as far as vaccine requirements hasn’t changed; he opposes it. He has joined three federal lawsuits opposing the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements at the national level, including one regarding large employers.
“I just think it’s a slippery slope for government to get involved in that, and that’s why I’m involved in the litigation at the federal level,” he said.
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, the Senate Health and Welfare Committee chairman, said, “Why people get so worked up with the word ‘vaccine’ I don’t know.”
“Vaccines have been critical to the health care in Idaho and in the United States in the past. They will continue to be a critical component of health care,” Martin said.
If bills on the topic reach his committee, Martin said, “We will look at good bills. If a bad bill comes to the committee, it will not have a favorable outcome in our committee. If it’s constitutional, we will look at it. But if it’s not constitutional, it will not fare well in our committee.”
He noted that both the U.S. and Idaho constitutions forbid passing laws that impair contract obligations, and that employment relationships are considered matters of contract between employers and employees.
Winder said the bills that the House passed and sent to the Senate in November weren’t fully fleshed out. “Those issues will come up again, I think the proper time can be given to those, and I think a lot of the issues can be amended and adjusted in such a way that they can move forward,” he said.
OTHER ISSUES
Little hinted strongly Friday that he’ll unveil proposals Monday on issues ranging from child care to affordable housing to transportation investments, though he reserved the details for his State of the State message.
He also joined lawmakers in opposing the idea of a year-round Legislature for Idaho, though last year’s session seemed to move that direction.
“It’s fundamentally not what our founders envisioned,” the governor said. “There’s great value to legislators being home three-quarters of the year, and rubbing shoulders with the people who have to live within the rules and regulations and taxes that they have.”
Bedke said he’s leaving open the possibility that the House may recess, rather than adjourn, its session when it completes its work this spring, as it did last year. “We always like to keep our options open,” he said.
However, he also told the Idaho Press on Friday, “It’d be my desire to adjourn sine die on or before March 25.” Sine die is Latin for “without a day,” signifying the end of the session for the year.
Winder said, “No one wants a full-time Legislature. … We’re part-time.” Lawmakers should “come here for the least amount of time we can to do our jobs, and then go home,” he said.
Burgoyne, an attorney said, “The Constitution, I think, is quite clear that this is not to be a full-time Legislature, and it is not to have the option of holding itself over. Three hundred and eleven days out of the 365 is full-time. It’s not what the people want, it’s not what I want.” If legislators “take up residence in Boise,” he said, “they’re going to lose the connections to their districts.”
Little said, “It may happen (in the future), but it’s going to be a long, long time. I know the people of Idaho good enough to know they don’t want a full-time Idaho Legislature.”