BOISE — Last week, the eighth of the 2020 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Voted to advance transgender sports, birth certificate billsTransgender rights issues have become some of the most contentious of the session, and last week saw action on three bills that have led to strong opposition from advocates for the transgender community.
After a four-hour hearing where about 50 people testified, almost all against the bill, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said he won’t hold a vote on a bill to ban gender reassignment surgery and hormone treatment for transgender people under 18, killing it for the year. However, the House decided in mostly party-line votes to advance bills to bar transgender girls and women from female high school and college sports teams and to block transgender people from changing their sex on their birth certificates later in life.
Passed limits on medical debt collectorsAfter a two-hour debate Monday, the House voted 49-20 to advance a bill to set deadlines for medical providers to bill patients and caps on attorney’s fees in medical debt cases.
Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has been pushing for legal limits on medical debt collection since last year, after the Idaho Falls law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates sued Melaleuca when the company refused to go along with a garnishment order for one of its employees. The firm does legal work for the Idaho Falls-based Medical Recovery Services.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, works as a lawyer for the firm, and he debated for close to an hour against the bill, calling it a violation of property rights and of the U.S. Constitution. Its supporters said it would help people struggling with medical debt from having to pay excessive amounts. The bill now awaits action in the Senate.
Voted on a one-year property tax freezeThe Idaho House voted Tuesday to put a one-year freeze on the amount of property tax any local government except for schools can collect. The bill’s supporters said it would help relieve taxpayers while lawmakers can work out a more comprehensive solution to rising property taxes, while opponents said it would make it tougher for cities and counties to provide necessary services and shift taxes from commercial and agricultural properties onto residential. That bill is now in the Senate, where its fate remains to be seen.
Another big tax bill of the session, a proposal from House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, to raise the grocery sales tax credit to $135 per person, has been lingering on the House calendar for a while without a vote. On Friday House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, announced it was once again being held, this time until Tuesday.
This weekThe “transmittal deadline” to get bills from one chamber to the other is Monday. We’ll see how hard and fast they stick to it as we head into what’s supposed to be the last month of the session, but there are a ton of bills out there that will come to votes or get hearings in the other chamber this week. To give one example, the House plans to vote Monday on two bills meant to protect renters and a third to set a statewide timeline for evictions.
We’ll see if the House takes up Bedke’s grocery tax bill Tuesday. Lawmakers are divided on the idea, with many preferring a full repeal of the sales tax on groceries and the accompanying credit instead of raising the credit.
A bill sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, to take state and local government money away from abortion providers, could come to a House vote sometime next week. We’ll also see if the Senate committees schedule hearings on the transgender athletes and birth certificate bills.
Quotes of the week“I think the solution to this bill is a .22. Maybe even an AK-47, but not a stick of dynamite that blows up every fire district, county, city, sheriff’s budget.”
—Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, arguing against the property tax freeze.
“I want to remind everybody here that rape and incest has a victim, a victim that (suffered) a horrible crime. And the testimony we had to endure for two days was that victim was completely irrelevant and the health of that victim was completely irrelevant.”
—Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, at a hearing on a bill to defund abortion providers. Much of the opposition came from people who thought it didn’t go far enough because it contained rape and incest exceptions.
“We are literally sending a death penalty to these rape and incest babies by passing this legislation.”
—Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, speaking against the same bill because she opposes the exceptions.