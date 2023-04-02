State Legislature

Clouds hang over the Idaho State Capitol as rainy weather moves through the area on Wednesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The 2023 legislative session is nearly at an end, with lawmakers on Friday recessing until Thursday as they await the governor’s action on passed bills.

The session was dominated by debate on school choice, libraries, property tax relief, drag shows, and Medicaid costs, among many other subjects. The Statehouse also featured many new faces, with nearly half the Legislature serving their freshman year this session.

State Legislature

Senators debate while in session at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments