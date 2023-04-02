BOISE — The 2023 legislative session is nearly at an end, with lawmakers on Friday recessing until Thursday as they await the governor’s action on passed bills.
The session was dominated by debate on school choice, libraries, property tax relief, drag shows, and Medicaid costs, among many other subjects. The Statehouse also featured many new faces, with nearly half the Legislature serving their freshman year this session.
In the end, none of the many attempts to allow taxpayer dollars to go toward private school tuition moved forward, legislation on “harmful materials” in libraries passed, property tax relief hit a veto hiccup but eventually went through, drag show “sexual exhibition” bills failed but will likely come back next year, and Medicaid expansion survived its five-year review but the overall Medicaid budget faced scrutiny before passing.
In the executive branch, many of Gov. Brad Little’s priorities regarding education and transportation advanced in the Legislature.
Newly elected Attorney General Raúl Labrador took office and immediately began making changes, including to the process for how legal opinions are issued; lawmakers had differing experiences and feelings regarding these changes. Labrador’s office also became involved in legal challenges amid its investigations into a Department of Health and Welfare grant program, which it argued was done within the purview of the duties of the office but which others argued was an overreach.
Another newly elected constitutional officer, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, entered his position with a number of changes to bolster the operations of his office. McGrane was able to advance some of his election priorities, such as clarifying and strengthening identification and proof of residency requirements. An effort to create a comprehensive voter guide with candidate information passed the Senate but died in the House.
Idaho has a part-time Legislature, so at the end of the approximately three-month session, lawmakers return home. However, voters in November approved a constitutional amendment that allows the Legislature to call itself back into session without approval of the governor.
Below is a brief summary of some of the most notable moments over the course of the session.
January
Gov. Brad Little in his Jan. 10 State of the State address called for pay increases for teachers and classified staff. He also requested that the Empowering Parents program, enacted last year, be made permanent. The grants can be used for education needs, from tutoring to technology. Both of these moved forward in the legislation this year.
The House’s new speaker, Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, said he was hoping to change how the joint budget-writing committee voted. Moyle wanted the House and Senate members of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee to vote separately. No votes in this committee took place while negotiations among leadership took place.
A group of senators announced the first, and largest, of a number of proposals to create universal education savings accounts — which would allow public funds to go toward private school tuition, among other education-related expenses.
Idaho State Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevans called for judicial pay increases and legislation to address judges’ safety among growing concerns. Bills later moved forward to provide raises for judges and allow judges to request their home addresses and telephone numbers be shielded from public disclosure.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said he wouldn’t allow people under 18 to testify in his committee. The decision received backlash from students and others. He later changed the rule to allow testimony if minors had a parent with them or signed permission slip.
In the required five-year review of Medicaid expansion, approved by voters in 2018, the Senate and House Health and Welfare committees heard about the successes and challenges of the program. Some lawmakers called for cuts to it, citing its high cost. The Division of Medicaid said there would have been higher costs to the state without it. Both committees recommended the program stay but asked for cost-saving measures. Later, Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, changed his mind after he said he gained new information and introduced legislation that it be repealed. This legislation didn’t advance.
February
Three property tax relief proposals were introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. None of the three had hearings but two of the proposals were the basis for what became the sweeping bill that eventually passed.
House State Affairs voted in favor of a bill to move oversight of the Office of Performance Evaluations from the non-partisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee to the majority-Republican Legislative Council. The proposal faced backlash for potentially introducing partisanship into the office’s independent evaluations. Its supporters said it simply eliminated a committee to streamline the process. The bill died in the Senate.
House Judiciary Committee members approved a bill banning transgender health care for those under 18. HB 71 passed both the House and Senate, both times following lengthy and emotional debate. As of press time Friday, it had not been signed by the governor.
Leaders announced a decision Feb. 9 on the voting method for the budget-writing Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee. Members continued to vote together, but with their votes announced separately. If a budget bill passed with the majority of the full joint committee, but not the majority of either the House or Senate members, it went to the chamber that had less support.
The first version of the “harmful material” in libraries bill was introduced in House State Affairs. It later went to the education committee, where it died. Another version went to the State Affairs Committee, where it passed. HB 314 creates civil penalties for libraries and schools that allow minors access to materials deemed harmful; it was approved by the House and Senate.
The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy released a report on Feb. 22 that estimated the costs of the proposed educational savings account (ESA), if passed, could skyrocket in the second year.
The House Ways and Means Committee introduced a bill to reinstate the firing squad as a secondary method of execution because of the state’s inability to access the chemicals needed for lethal injections. The bill was later passed by both chambers and signed by the governor.
The Senate on Feb. 27 decisively rejected the universal ESA bill, but alluded to the several more proposals that were later introduced. None of the other ideas advanced.
JFAC on Feb. 27 authorized an audit of a Department of Health and Welfare Community Grant program because of concerns that the grants went to potentially ineligible programs. The grants were paid for through federal funds, but the state put in its law authorizing the spending that they only go to programs serving children ages 5 to 13. Concerns were raised that they went to a number of preschool or other pre-K programs.
March
On March 4, Little’s office announced that former governor Phil Batt had died at age 96. He was known as a champion of human rights as well as a well-respected onion farmer. He was later honored at the Capitol, where his body lay in state for a week.
The attorney general’s office announced in early March it had begun serving organizations that applied for the embattled health department grant program with civil investigative demands.
On March 7, the House passed the “drag show bill,” which requires “sexual exhibitions” to restrict minors’ access; it was drafted in response to drag performances. The legislation didn’t get a hearing in the Senate. The House also that day passed an “abortion trafficking” bill, which criminalizes taking a minor across state lines for an abortion without parental consent, punishable by two to five years in prison. This bill, HB 242, passed both chambers and awaited Little’s signature as of press time.
The Senate passed the “bathroom bill,” which required students use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex, and included a civil penalty for schools that don’t comply. It also required schools to make reasonable accommodations for students who couldn’t comply. SB 1100 passed both chambers and was signed by the governor.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to send a comprehensive property tax relief bill to the full house. It used a variety of funding sources to provide relief to homeowners’ tax bills as well as to go to school districts to go toward bonds and levies. It additionally eliminated the March election date for school districts, which received opposition. The bill eventually survived a veto and passed, along with a trailer that addressed a potential bonding issue that arose.
On March 15, more than 30 of groups that had been served by Labrador’s office filed an injunction against the attorney general. In legal documents, they argue he overstepped the office’s authority.
The Office of Performance Evaluations released a report that estimates the state’s shortage of direct care workers will more than triple in the next 10 years. The report said the main driver of the shortage was low Medicaid rates.
Following debate in which several lawmakers expressed frustration with the timeliness of receiving opinions from the attorney general’s office, a representative attempted to introduce legislation that would put a time constraint on the opinions. The committee rejected the legislation.
Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen filed a petition against the attorney general’s office after he and other agency employees were also served with civil investigative demands to end them.
Little on March 27 vetoed the property tax bill, citing concerns that the language put the state’s bond rating at risk and subsequently endangered several ongoing transportation projects throughout the state. He also had concerns about the March election elimination. The Senate moved quickly that day to gut an existing bill and create a new one with most of HB 292, leaving out the parts the governor found concerning.
On March 28, the House introduced and passed a trailer bill to the vetoed property tax legislation which addressed the bonding issues, and then voted to override the veto. On March 29, the Senate also voted to override the veto and passed the trailer.
The House voted 40-30 to pass the $4.5 billion Medicaid budget, which had been killed and revised twice before. It later passed the Senate, with members from both chambers calling for cost containment measures. Some argued that reductions in the revisions will have to just be paid back later because the state will still need to pay claims from current participants.
The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced two ideas for “sexual exhibition” bills, after the drag show bill did not go forward. Senators said the bills wouldn’t move forward this session but are ideas to be put out for discussion next session.
A late-session bill amending abortion law exceptions and definitions passed March 30. It clarified that treating ectopic and molar pregnancies are not abortions and changed the affirmative defense to true exceptions for rape and incest. However, it placed a time constraint on the the rape and incest exceptions to within the first trimester of pregnancy.
On March 31, the House and Senate by early afternoon recessed until April 6, as they await the governor’s action on legislation that still awaits his signature.