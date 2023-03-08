Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — About two and a half weeks from the Legislature’s target end date, leadership says the biggest priorities are coming up soon.

House Speaker Mike Moye, R-Star; Senate Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise; House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise; and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise met with members of the media Wednesday to discuss what’s happened and what’s ahead.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments