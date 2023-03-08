...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 4
Rep. Mike Moyle (R) talks with members of the media during a meeting at the Idaho State Capitol in January.
BOISE — About two and a half weeks from the Legislature’s target end date, leadership says the biggest priorities are coming up soon.
House Speaker Mike Moye, R-Star; Senate Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise; House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise; and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise met with members of the media Wednesday to discuss what’s happened and what’s ahead.
Winder and Moyle said a negotiated property tax relief bill, which has been a top priority for the session for the governor and leadership, will be introduced Thursday; the education budgets are scheduled to be taken up Thursday and Friday.
“A lot of money’s going to be spent in the next two days, and once that happens you’ll see things start moving,” Moyle said.
Rubel and Wintrow expressed frustration that major priorities had been left to the end of the session, which may leave less time for input and evaluation by members, they said.
“I get very concerned when the most important things to the people of Idaho get left to the very, very last second when we’re all under the gun,” Rubel said. “My concern is that when you’re making sausage at 200 miles an hour, some gnarly things make their way into the sausage.”
Moyle said the negotiated draft legislation will be a combination of previously proposed legislation to use some sales tax revenue for relief as well as putting money to help school districts pay off bonds to ease the burden off taxpayers.
As the budget-writing committee waits till Thursday to take up the higher education budget and Friday for the public schools budget, much of the education-related discussions in the Legislature this session have centered on the idea of “school choice.”
Lawmakers have heard a number of proposals that would allow public funds to go to private institutions, but no bill on this subject has passed either the House or Senate. Winder and Moyle both expressed support for some type of educational savings account, known as an ESA, or similar legislation, saying more ideas will probably come.
Winder said he was opposed to the ESA bill that died on the Senate floor because it was “wide open,” but he’s in favor of another approach.
“You’ve got that group who wants to basically to open the floodgate,” Winder said of the previous bill. “You have others, including myself, that feel like a more restrained, perhaps pilot-type project to see how things work and see what the demand is.”
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, has a proposal for an education savings account on the agenda for the House Education Committee on Wednesday morning . Clow has already tried and failed to introduce an ESA proposal, Idaho EdNews reported.
Another proposal to add private school tuition grants to the existing Empowering Parents grant program was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Moyle said that with “unheard of increases” for education, “the devil will go in the details of where it goes and how it’s going to be spent.”
Rubel said she’s not in favor of any of this type of legislation.
“We have a lot of school choice … I don’t think that we need to start throwing public dollars at private schools in order to coin that we are pro-school-choice,” Rubel said.
Wintrow said critical school facility needs — outlined in a 2022 report showing a large backlog of capital needs for schools — and teacher pay increases should be addressed before discussing providing state funding to private schools.
“We have a lot of work to do in our public schools already,” Wintrow said. “And I think that should really occupy most of our time.”