Legislative leadership have come to an agreement on how the state budget-writing committee will do its votes this session. The decision was announced Thursday evening in a press release.

The House and Senate members of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee will continue to vote together; however, their votes will now be announced separately. If a budget bill passes with the majority of the full joint committee, but not the majority of either the House or Senate members, it will go to the chamber that didn’t fully support the bill, according to the press release signed by the committee co-chairs Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

