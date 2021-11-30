Idaho’s last, never-occupied governor’s mansion, the former home of the late J.R. Simplot, who donated it to the state in 2004. It was returned to the Simplot family in 2013 and demolished in 2016. Now, just the landmark giant American flag remains on the North Boise hilltop.
BOISE — The Idaho governor's housing stipend will remain $54,600 per year, at least until next year.
Legislators chose not to take action during a Tuesday meeting of the Governor's Housing Committee after discussing the possibility of increasing the governor's stipend to account for rising housing costs in Boise.
Committee members suggested the current stipend, based on 2018 housing data, is outdated, but they chose to wait until the committee's next meeting in June to decide whether to boost the funds.
"There wasn't any appetite for action at this time," said Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise.
A "conservative estimate," presented to the committee, proposed a median home in Boise's North End costs about $735,000. Factoring in a mortgage, utilities and taxes, the cost would be $5,616 monthly or $67,387 annually, a 23% increase from the current rate.
Idaho’s last occupied governor’s residence, an older home in Boise’s North End, was sold in 1990, after it had deteriorated since serving as the official governor’s mansion since 1947 and Idaho governors began declining to live there.
Current Gov. Brad Little, whose salary is $138,302 a year, lives in Emmett, but also rents a condo in downtown Boise.
Idaho is one of just five states that doesn’t provide an official residence for its governor. The other four are Arizona, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. Some states have historic governor’s mansions, and some require their governors to live in those.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press.