Rep. Megan Blanksma speaks during a hearing before the House State Affairs Committee on Feb. 7 at the State Capitol.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, is proposing extending Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth and expanding coverage under the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The legislation was presented to the House Health and Welfare Committee Friday morning by lobbyist Brody Aston. The committee voted to introduce it with all but Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, in favor.

