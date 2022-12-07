washington legal weed 2 copy.jpg

Patrick Bang, co-owner of Bang’s Cannabis Company, smells the bud of a maturing organically grown marijuana plant at a rural farm west of Spokane, Washington, in December 2016.

 COLIN MULVANY

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When a couple of hundred enthusiasts and activists gathered at the Space Needle 10 years ago to celebrate Washington’s decriminalization of marijuana (and flout the law prohibiting public consumption), there was underlying anxiety over whether the federal government was going to come and shut everything down.

Today, with 21 states and counting allowing the possession and sale of cannabis to adults, industry attention has shifted to the real possibility that the walls built around Washington’s market could soon come tumbling down with federal legalization.

washington legal weed 1 copy.jpg

Crystal Oliver shows off a marijuana plan nearing maturity in October 2015 during an outdoor harvest near Deer Park, Washington. 
washington legal weed 3 copy.jpg
washington legal weed 4 copy.jpg

Originally published Dec. 4 in the Spokesman-Review.

Recommended for you

Load comments