CALDWELL — The Treasure Valley will soon lose a stalwart of Idaho higher education: Mark Browning, the vice president of college relations for the College of Western Idaho, will become the new president of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, this fall.
Browning has served as a College of Western Idaho administrator since 2016, and though many may be familiar with his career in higher education, they may not know that he did not pursue a college education until he was nearly 40 years old.
“I can say, look, I know what it’s like to go to school with three kids and a full-time job,” Browning said.
Today, Browning, 58, has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications, a master’s degree in public administration, and will graduate with a doctoral degree in education this fall. He has spent almost 20 years earning these degrees, he said.
Browning hails from western Montana, where his parents farmed and managed a lumber yard, and later managed a farm and grain mill in Rigby, Idaho. Browning’s work for the family businesses helped keep the business solvent, said Luci Willits, his sister.
“I had an amazing childhood,” Browning said. “I worked so hard, I didn’t know I was working. I was just having fun.”
Willits, who is 13 years younger than Browning, said she only appreciated later the sacrifices that her brother made by working the family business to support his siblings, and later, to support his siblings as well as his own children.
Willits recalled working at the family’s kitchen table one afternoon when she was in high school and having difficulty preparing what to say for an upcoming debate. Browning came into the kitchen from having worked a long day at the mill, which is dusty, tough work, she said. She explained her trouble, and within 20 seconds, Browning offered her a bevy of ideas for what to include in her remarks, she said. It was an example of his raw talent, she said.
Browning continued to work in the family business into his early 20s, but he decided to transition into work in media because it was less physically taxing. While still working for the family business, he spun records as a disc jockey for a radio station in Rexburg before landing a job at a television station in Pocatello creating and delivering the weekend weather reports. Thanks to “two tremendous mentors,” Browning learned the many tasks of news business, from speaking on camera, to shooting and editing video.
Beyond the technical skills, Browning discovered the power of storytelling.
“What I really learned was the connection between community and story,” he said. “Everyone has a story.”
While in Pocatello, he started his bachelor’s degree in mass communications at Idaho State University when he was 39. After graduating, he was hired as the news director for the CBS News affiliate, KBOI-2, in Boise. In the early 2000s, news was changing, Browning said. Corporate leaders were keen to cater to the appetite for smaller, quicker news clips, which they could now provide on the station’s website in addition to people’s televisions.
But Browning preferred producing more in-depth news stories. He realized that if he wanted to do work with “meaning and substance,” he needed to go elsewhere.
Browning took a job as the chief communications officer for the Idaho State Board of Education. His childhood conversations around the dinner table had often centered on politics and the importance of political involvement, and in this role with the board of education, he worked closely with lawmakers on education and funding, he said.
Though he no longer worked as a journalist, Browning was still a storyteller, as his role centered on telling education stories to many different groups of people, he said. A couple of years into the role, he began pursuing his master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis on local and state public policy and administration from the University of Idaho, and he graduated in 2012.
For his next career move, Browning became the vice president of communications and government relations at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, where he worked for four years before being recruited by the president of the College of Western Idaho, Bert Glandon, to work in that college’s administration in 2016.
Mark Dunham, who was one of CWI’s original trustees and served on its board for 13 years, recalled how Browning had a good mix of journalism, public relations and legislative skills that the college needed in its early days. Though the public was familiar with other colleges in the Treasure Valley, they were less familiar with CWI, Dunham said. After the public declined to pass a bond and a levy to fund the college, Browning was instrumental in developing a strategy to make the public aware of the college, Dunham said. Browning organized eight town-hall style events throughout the Treasure Valley to meet with people to learn what they thought of the college. Though the events did not get much attendance, they succeeded in sharing the purpose of the college, including to legislators and the chambers of commerce, Dunham said.
Browning will graduate with a doctoral degree in education from Idaho State University this fall. His dissertation is focused on dual-degree programs, where high school students can take college courses while still completing high school. He has talked to students, faculty, and administrators involved in such programs to evaluate their efficacy, including if students are finding it easier to transition into higher education after taking college courses while still in high school and whether they anticipate completing their degrees, he said. He will be able discuss the results of the survey after he has defended his dissertation, he said.
While at CWI, Browning spent a lot of time getting to know and publicize the stories of students, he said. It is a big decision when a person decides to become a student, Browning said, and it shows they believe the messaging from the college that an education there will provide better opportunities for themselves and their families, he said, despite the challenges they might face in the process.
“School is not easy, and it shouldn’t be,” Browning said. “Anything of real value and significance should not be easy, but it shouldn’t be impossible.”
Not all challenges students face are academic, Browning said. He has worked to share the stories of students facing hardship, including those who have trouble affording housing, health care, and enough food to eat, he said. In one instance, he talked with a student who was registered for classes and had a scholarship, but was considering not attending school because they could not find affordable housing.
“There’s a real debate within education right now about just how much do we function as an entity of instruction versus an entity of support,” Browning said. “The reality is that the sweet spot is somewhere right in the middle.”
People have been willing to share their stories, and Browning says he is looking forward to continuing hearing them in his new role as president of Blue Mountain Community College.
“We do everything with an eye for the betterment of all,” he said. “I just love it. I’m so excited for the future at Blue Mountain.”